Fine Gael councillor gets ‘significant sanction’ for comment on ‘the Jews’

Fine Gael leader Simon Harris said a disciplinary process for a councillor who said the US economy was “ruled by the Jews” took longer than he would have liked.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Fine Gael had suspended councillor Punam Rane from all party rights and privileges for a period of 18 months.

The party had investigated comments she made at a meeting of Dublin City Council last October, when she said “the entire US economy is ruled by the Jews, by Israel”.

She later said on social media that she “completely” withdrew her comments, which were made during a city council meeting in relation to a motion on the Occupied Territories Bill.

Ms Rane added: “It was wrong and I fully apologise for it.”

At the time, Mr Harris described the statement by his party colleague as “absolutely offensive” and called for a “swift and robust” disciplinary process.

On Friday, he said he was pleased the disciplinary process over the “utterly unacceptable” comments had concluded.

He added: “I don’t want to overly comment on the process, because it was independent of me, other than to say that I believe it was appropriate that there was a significant sanction.

“The comments were unacceptable, and I’m pleased that our disciplinary structure has now come to a conclusion in relation to that.”

Asked about the disciplinary process taking almost six months, Mr Harris said: “It did take a little longer than I would have liked, but it is always important to get these things right in terms of due process.”

At the time of the initial remarks, Ronald S Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, heavily criticised Ms Rane’s comments.

A spokesperson for the party said: “Councillor Rane has also been requested to formally withdraw her comments in writing to the Lord Mayor, to include in that a repeat of her previous apology to members of the Jewish community, and to undergo appropriate training.”

It is understood the determination cannot be appealed.

Ms Rane has been approached for comment. – PA