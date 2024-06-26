Former minister suggests cocaine being used in Leinster House

A report published this week said there was a sharp increase in cocaine use in Ireland, particularly among women. Photograph: iStock/Getty

A former government minister and Labour leader has suggested that cocaine is being used in Leinster House as he highlighted concerns that the drug is being viewed as acceptable across society.

Labour TD Alan Kelly said: “We have a real issue with the so-called middle classes in this country creating a narrative that cocaine use is okay.”

He called for “a co-ordinated campaign with all leading sporting organisations in this country that the ‘narrative of cocaine use’ is not okay”.

Speaking in the Dáil, the Tipperary TD highlighted the Health Research Board report published this week revealing an increase in cocaine addiction across the country.

Labour TD Alan Kelly: 'We have a real issue with the so-called middle classes in this country creating a narrative that cocaine use is okay.' Photograph: Gareth Chaney Collins

The report revealed that 13,104 drug treatment cases were recorded last year, the highest on record, with a sharp increase in cocaine use, particularly among women.

Figures released showed a 228 per cent increase since 2017 in the number of cases where cocaine was the main problem drug. Powder cocaine increased by 197 per cent, and crack cocaine increased by 594 per cent.

Mr Kelly said “cocaine is everywhere in society. It’s in every corner of Ireland. It’s in every sporting club. I imagine it’s in here,” in reference to Leinster House.

He did not believe that TDs could deal with the issue “in the modern times of social media” and said “we need help”.

He called on the Government to lead a co-ordinated campaign with sporting organisations to challenge the view that cocaine use is acceptable. “And it needs to be challenged,” he said.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys agreed. “You’re absolutely right. Cocaine use is not okay,” she told him.

“Cocaine is a plague in our society” and its effects and the fallout from its use “filters into all parts of family life and causes a lot more problems”.

She indicated she would raise the issue with Minister of State for Health Colm Burke, adding that the Government had increased funding for the Drug and Alcohol Taskforce in last year’s budget.

“Education plays an important role and you’re absolutely right, we do need to do more on it.”