Referendum defeats show Dáil Éireann ‘not fulfilling constitutional role’

The Government’s defeat in the family and care referendums shows Dáil Éireann does not fulfil the role assigned to it in the Constitution, Independent TD Michael McNamara has said.

Two referendums on the definition of family and the role of care were comprehensively defeated, as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admitted the Government failed to convince the public and was given “two wallops” by the electorate.

The referendum on family – which proposed extending the definition of family to those based on durable relationships as well as those based on marriage – was defeated with 67.69 per cent voting No.

The referendum on care – which proposed deleting the reference to a woman’s life in the home and a mother’s duties in the home and replacing it with a recognition of care within the family – was also heavily defeated, with 73.9 per cent voting No.

Speaking on Sunday, Mr McNamara, who advocated for No votes in both referendums, said the votes “cast a very dim light on how the Dáil operates”.

“We’ve all these referendums about the Constitution but arguably the Dáil does not fulfil the role assigned to it in the Constitution,” he said on The Week on Politics on RTÉ.

“Michael Collins, myself, and others tried to call a vote on the wording of this. We didn’t get the numbers. You need 10 people to call a vote.

“Sinn Féin didn’t support even the right to have a vote on this. It was guillotined. That’s something the Government abuse their majority to do. They are threatening to do the same now with a huge planning Bill.”

Mr McNamara said the degree of control the Government exercises over the Dáil is “unusual” compared to any other country in Europe.

“The parliament and the Government are two different institutions and one doesn’t completely dominate the other in the way the Dáil is dominated by the Government with the use of guillotines, whips, and just about everything,” he said.

“I don’t see the biggest Opposition party changing that, because they are heavily whipped, if not more heavily whipped than anybody else. So there is very little room for discussion and very little room to tease out anything.

“Everything comes down to party lines and confrontation rather than actually teasing out legislation and wording, of anything. That’s a problem for our democracy,” he said.

Speaking on the same programme, Green Party senator Pippa Hackett said the votes represented “a failure on behalf of the wider Yes campaign” and admitted the Government “is front-row centre in that”, but she denied arrogance played a role.

“We failed to articulate to the electorate why they should vote Yes/Yes,” she said.

“This has been a question to be asked for at least 30 years. Even if you back to the formation of the Constitution itself, there were questions about the language around women in the Constitution and their role in the home.

“There was a Citizens’ Assembly on this. We didn’t ignore them. The joint Oireachtas committee on gender equality amended some of the recommendations. There were three Sinn Féin members on that committee. This was a consensus.”