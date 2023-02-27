Enda Kenny ‘well on the road to a full recovery’ following cancer operation

Former taoiseach Enda Kenny is recovering after he had surgery to remove cancer late last year.

Mr Kenny is said to be in “robust” health after the operation.

The former Fine Gael leader retired from politics in 2020.

He served as Taoiseach between 2011 and 2017, first heading up a Coalition with the Labour Party and then, after the 2016 General Election, at the helm of the Fine Gael-led minority Government facilitated by Fianna Fáil.

The precise nature of the cancer has not been disclosed but Mr Kenny has confirmed he is in recovery.

A spokesman said: “The former Taoiseach had an operation to remove cancer before Christmas.

“Thankfully he is in robust good health besides and is well on the road to a full recovery.”

The government led by Mr Kenny has been credited with kick-starting Ireland’s economic recovery after the 2008 financial crisis though critics have highlighted the impact of austerity policies on Irish society.

In 2013, Mr Kenny made a historic State apology to the women who spent time in Magdalene laundries.

It was his government that in 2015 oversaw the successful marriage equality referendum.

In 2021 Mr Kenny made an Irish language documentary for RTÉ entitled Iarnród Enda - which involved him cycling along old railway lines - and was described by the broadcaster as “a celebration of people, landscape and belonging”.

Earlier this month, The Irish Times reported that the US-Ireland Partnership for Growth - an organisation whose advisory board Mr Kenny chairs - will be facilitating a visit of senior US congressional staff to Ireland in the autumn.