Photography

Ireland’s weather in pictures: Snow hits the country as cold and frosty conditions to persist

Wintry scenes from around Ireland as snow falls overnight and Met Éireann extends weather warnings

Heavy overnight snow in Westport, Co Mayo. Photograph: Paul Mealey
Heavy overnight snow in Westport, Co Mayo. Photograph: Paul Mealey
Thu Nov 21 2024 - 12:40

Cold and frosty conditions are to continue for the next 24 hours with Met Éireann having extended a status yellow low temperature and ice warning until midday on Friday after snow fell in some areas overnight.

Below are a selection of photographs showcasing the icy conditions around the country.

Brian Moran and his son Rian made the most of the heavy overnight snow in Westport, Co Mayo. Photograph: Paul Mealey
Brian Moran and his son Rian made the most of the heavy overnight snow in Westport, Co Mayo. Photograph: Paul Mealey
Hazardous driving conditions greeted motorists this morning due to heavy overnight snow in Westport, Co Mayo. Photograph: Paul Mealey
Hazardous driving conditions greeted motorists this morning due to heavy overnight snow in Westport, Co Mayo. Photograph: Paul Mealey
Heavy overnight snow in Westport Mayo. Photograph: Paul Mealey
Heavy overnight snow in Westport Mayo. Photograph: Paul Mealey
Snow falls in Connonagh, west Cork. Photograph: Andy Gibson.
Snow falls in Connonagh, west Cork. Photograph: Andy Gibson.
Hazardous road conditions around Westport, Co Mayo after heavy snowfall. Photograph: Conor McKeown
Hazardous road conditions around Westport, Co Mayo after heavy snowfall. Photograph: Conor McKeown
A couple make their way down the Tonlegge mountain in the snow in County Wicklow on Wednesday. Photograph: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
A couple make their way down the Tonlegge mountain in the snow in County Wicklow on Wednesday. Photograph: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Deer graze in a snow covered forest in Kippure, Co Wicklow, on Wednesday. Photograph: Damien Eagers Photography
Deer graze in a snow covered forest in Kippure, Co Wicklow, on Wednesday. Photograph: Damien Eagers Photography
Deer graze in a snow covered forest in Kippure, Co Wicklow, on Wednesday. Photograph: Damien Eagers Photography
Deer graze in a snow covered forest in Kippure, Co Wicklow, on Wednesday. Photograph: Damien Eagers Photography
The first dusting of winter snow for the hills over looking Belfast on Wednesday. Photograph: Pacemaker
The first dusting of winter snow for the hills over looking Belfast on Wednesday. Photograph: Pacemaker
  • Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
  • Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
  • Our In The News podcast is now published daily - Find the latest episode here
Weather EventssnowMet Éireann