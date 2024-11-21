Ireland’s weather in pictures: Snow hits the country as cold and frosty conditions to persist

Cold and frosty conditions are to continue for the next 24 hours with Met Éireann having extended a status yellow low temperature and ice warning until midday on Friday after snow fell in some areas overnight.

Below are a selection of photographs showcasing the icy conditions around the country.

Brian Moran and his son Rian made the most of the heavy overnight snow in Westport, Co Mayo. Photograph: Paul Mealey

Hazardous driving conditions greeted motorists this morning due to heavy overnight snow in Westport, Co Mayo. Photograph: Paul Mealey

Heavy overnight snow in Westport Mayo. Photograph: Paul Mealey

Snow falls in Connonagh, west Cork. Photograph: Andy Gibson.

Hazardous road conditions around Westport, Co Mayo after heavy snowfall. Photograph: Conor McKeown

A couple make their way down the Tonlegge mountain in the snow in County Wicklow on Wednesday. Photograph: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Deer graze in a snow covered forest in Kippure, Co Wicklow, on Wednesday. Photograph: Damien Eagers Photography

The first dusting of winter snow for the hills over looking Belfast on Wednesday. Photograph: Pacemaker