In pictures: how Rory McIlroy won an extraordinary 2025 US Masters to complete golf’s grand slam

Rory McIlroy was derailed by a horrible finish to his first round of this 89th Masters, with two double-bogeys in the closing four holes turning a smooth journey into a tortuous reminder of the demons that lurk in hazards and away from the fairways
Dejected and downbeat on Thursday evening after suffering further heartache to add to years of mental scar tissue at this golfing paradise, McIlroy seemed a different player, confidence restored, on his return. The Northern Irishman leapfrogged his way into contention with a display of shotmaking for a wonderfully crafted second round 66 to reach the midway point on six-under-par 138, two strokes behind clubhouse leader Justin Rose.
A spine-tingling third round of 66, which included a historic opening sequence of six straight threes and which would feature two eagles, for 12-under-par 204 enabled the 35-year-old Northern Irishman to move to the top of the leaderboard, two shots clear of Bryson DeChambeau, the very man who proved his nemesis at last year’s US Open.
Sunday: Final round 73, 11 under. *Playoff
McIlroy’s up and down round ends in playoff with Justin Rose
McIlroy has played some of the best shots of his career over the last two hours and also some of his worst. The shot on 15, the shot on 17 - they’ll sit alongside anything he’s ever done. But the pitch on 13 and the one on 18, they’re just unforgiveable for a player of his quality. And his putting has really let him down on the back nine.
Sudden death playoff v Justin Rose
Good tee-shots from both men at the 18th. Rose is first to play his second and it’s almost perfect, stopping quickly 15 feet away from the pin. McIlroy trumps his effort though, playing to the centre of the green, the ball rolling back to four feet from the hole. Rose’s effort rolls past. McIlroy nails the birdie putt. He’s champion. And a grand slam winner. Bedlam at Augusta.