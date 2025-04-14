In pictures: how Rory McIlroy won an extraordinary 2025 US Masters to complete golf’s grand slam

Thursday: First round 72, level par

McIlroy derailed by two late double bogeys

Rory McIlroy was derailed by a horrible finish to his first round of this 89th Masters, with two double-bogeys in the closing four holes turning a smooth journey into a tortuous reminder of the demons that lurk in hazards and away from the fairways

Rory McIlroy, ball juggling happy after a birdie on the 13th, with caddie Harry Diamond. Photograph: Harry How/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy plays a shot into the 15th green - and the water - on his way to a double bogey. Photograph: Harry How/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round on his way to a level-par 72. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Friday: Second round 66, 6 under

McIlroy finds redemption as patience pays off in spades

Dejected and downbeat on Thursday evening after suffering further heartache to add to years of mental scar tissue at this golfing paradise, McIlroy seemed a different player, confidence restored, on his return. The Northern Irishman leapfrogged his way into contention with a display of shotmaking for a wonderfully crafted second round 66 to reach the midway point on six-under-par 138, two strokes behind clubhouse leader Justin Rose.

Rory McIlroy reacts after a birdie on the second green during the second round. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy on the eighth hole during the second round in Augusta, Georgia. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round. Photoraph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 18th green during the second round of the US Masters Tournament at Augusta. Never mind. A 66 had got his tournament back on course, Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

Saturday: Third round 66, 12 under

McIlroy’s spine-tingling third round puts him in control of his Masters destiny

A spine-tingling third round of 66, which included a historic opening sequence of six straight threes and which would feature two eagles, for 12-under-par 204 enabled the 35-year-old Northern Irishman to move to the top of the leaderboard, two shots clear of Bryson DeChambeau, the very man who proved his nemesis at last year’s US Open.

Happiness is chipping in for eagle on the second hole during the third round. McIlroy shares the joy with caddie Harry Diamond. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy plans his shot off the seventh fairway. Photograph: CJ Gunther/ EPA

Rory McIlroy acknowledges the crowd following his eagle putt on the 15th green during the third round. Photograph: Harry How/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy shakes hands with pairing partner Corey Conners on the 18th green at the end of their third round. The Irishman's 66 brought him to 12 under and gave him a two-shot overall lead. Photograph: CJ Gunther/ EPA

Sunday: Final round 73, 11 under. *Playoff

McIlroy’s up and down round ends in playoff with Justin Rose

McIlroy has played some of the best shots of his career over the last two hours and also some of his worst. The shot on 15, the shot on 17 - they’ll sit alongside anything he’s ever done. But the pitch on 13 and the one on 18, they’re just unforgiveable for a player of his quality. And his putting has really let him down on the back nine.

The names of Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau are displayed on the first tee for the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy walks down the first fairway on his way to a horrible double bogey start. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy drops his club after his third shot on the second hole. He salvaged a par but Bryson DeChambeau's birdie gave him the lead. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

By the third, after a two-shot swing in his favour, McIlroy recaptured the lead from playing partner Bryson DeChambeau. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

McIlroy releases his club after his second shot on the 10th hole. He completed back-to-back birdies to move to -14 and a four-shot lead. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau on the 11th where he dropped two shots after going in the water. His Masters race looks run. Photograph: Harry How/Getty Images

Disaster: McIlroy reacts after his third shot on the 13th hole goes in the creek. He drops two shots following a chip from a drop and two putts. Moments later Justin Rose birdies 16 to draw level on 11 under. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

McIlroy plays a sensation second shot on the 15th to give himself an eagle opportunity. It rolls past but gets the birdie and is back in the lead again. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Moments later, Justin Rose birdies the 18th and signs for a 66 and the clubhouse lead at 11 under. McIlroy needs a birdie and a par to win, two pars for a playoff. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

After another extraordinary seven-iron shot from the 17th fairway, McIlroy birdies to take a one-shot lead to the 72nd hole. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy, having found the bunker with his second, misses a par putt and must play off with Justin Rose. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Sudden death playoff v Justin Rose

Good tee-shots from both men at the 18th. Rose is first to play his second and it’s almost perfect, stopping quickly 15 feet away from the pin. McIlroy trumps his effort though, playing to the centre of the green, the ball rolling back to four feet from the hole. Rose’s effort rolls past. McIlroy nails the birdie putt. He’s champion. And a grand slam winner. Bedlam at Augusta.