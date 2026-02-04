Cycling awareness lessons should be mandatory to gain a driving licence

Sir – One thing the Government could do to improve the lives of all road-using citizens in 2026 and beyond would be to oblige all those who wish to gain a driver’s licence to undertake a mandatory 50 hours of cycling.

Having a greater awareness of one of the most vulnerable groups of road users would be a good lesson. It would also give a greater understanding of the reasons for the rules of the road.

All pupils should have this opportunity as part of their Leaving Certificate. Fifty hours of cycling including theory and practical lessons would mean that they would leave school confident and skilful road users. – Yours, etc,

ROSEANNE SMITH,

Baile Átha Cliath 12.