Subscriber OnlyLetters

Cycling awareness lessons should be mandatory to gain a driving licence

All pupils should have this opportunity as part of the Leaving Cert

Letters to the Editor. Illustration: Paul Scott
The Irish Times - Letters to the Editor.
Wed Feb 04 2026 - 06:001 MIN READ

Sir – One thing the Government could do to improve the lives of all road-using citizens in 2026 and beyond would be to oblige all those who wish to gain a driver’s licence to undertake a mandatory 50 hours of cycling.

Having a greater awareness of one of the most vulnerable groups of road users would be a good lesson. It would also give a greater understanding of the reasons for the rules of the road.

All pupils should have this opportunity as part of their Leaving Certificate. Fifty hours of cycling including theory and practical lessons would mean that they would leave school confident and skilful road users. – Yours, etc,

ROSEANNE SMITH,

READ MORE

Kevin Bakhurst: ‘For many years the level of presenter pay at RTÉ got a little bit out of control’

‘Life was busy and full then everything stopped’, says mum-of-four diagnosed with cancer

Is London ‘lawless’ or the safest big city in the western world? Take your pick

Andy Farrell ignores the gloom and finds some positives ahead of Ireland’s daunting Paris test

Baile Átha Cliath 12.