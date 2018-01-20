Turkish war planes ‘launch strikes’ in northern Syria

Turkish jets have begun an aerial offensive against the Syrian Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin in northwestern Syria, Turkish prime minister Binali Yildirim said.

“As of this moment our brave Armed Forces have started the aerial offensive to eliminate the PYD and PKK and Daesh elements in Afrin,” he said at a speech in the city of Bilecik, referring to the Kurdish Democratic Union Party and the Kurdistan Worker’s Party respectively, and using an Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group.

Turkey’s state-run news agency, meanwhile, said that a group of Turkish-backed Syrian opposition forces crossed into the area on Saturday as part of an offensive to oust a militia group Turkey considers to be terrorists.

Associated Press journalists at the Turkish border saw at least five jets heading towards Afrin.

They also witnessed a convoy of buses, believed to be carrying Syrian opposition fighters, travelling along the border across from Afrin.

The convoy included trucks mounted with machine guns.

Rojhat Roj, a spokesman for the Syrian Kurdish militia group, confirmed that a Turkish plane was striking Afrin city.

Direct military action against territory held by Kurdish militia opens a new front in Syria’s civil war and sees Ankara confronting Kurds allied to the US at a time when Turkey’s relations with Washington are reaching breaking point.

The Free Syrian Army has also started to support the Turkish military in Afrin, a senior Turkish official said.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier on Saturday that a military operation in the Afrin region in northern Syria had begun after cross-border shelling by the Turkish army.

The SDF, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias fighting Islamic State, said it would have no choice but to defend itself if attacked. The Kurdish-led SDF controls swathes of north and east Syria.

Russia will support Syria diplomatically and will demand in the United Nations that Turkey halt its military operation in Afrin, a member of the upper house of the Russian parliament’s security committee told RIA news on Saturday.

“It is not only Syria that will demand this operation to stop. Russia will support this demand as well and will provide Syria with diplomatic assistance,” RIA quoted Franz Klintsevich as saying.

Earlier, Russian chief of the general staff of the armed forces Valery Gerasimov and his US counterpart Joseph Dunford reportedly discussed the situation in Syria by phone. – AP/Reuters