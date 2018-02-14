Jacob Zuma resigns as president of South Africa

Jacob Zuma resigned as president of South Africa on Wednesday, heeding orders by the ruling African National Congress (ANC) to bring an end to his nine scandal-plagued years in power. In a 30-minute farewell address to the nation, the 75-year-old leader said he disagreed with the way the ANC had shoved him towards an early exit after the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as party president in December.

In a live television interview with the national broadcaster, SABC, earlier on Wednesday, an at times desperate Mr Zuma claimed he was being victimised by his colleagues in the former liberation movement for no good reason.

He insisted he did not want to defy the party he first joined in 1952, but his position was that he disagreed with its decision to recall him from office as he was not convinced he had done anything wrong.

“I asked as to what was the problem,” he recalled, “Why must I be persuaded to resign, have I done anything wrong? And of course, the officials couldn’t provide what I have done.”

Mr Zuma went on to warn the ANC that his removal via a parliamentary vote of no confidence scheduled for Thursday could spark another crisis in the party.

“Some people may not like this . . . If leadership of the ANC is not careful they can even cause bigger problems,” said Mr Zuma, who was also the party’s president until last December, when he was replaced by his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Opposition motion

Earlier the ANC parliamentary caucus had confirmed that its members would support an opposition-tabled motion of no confidence in the president if he refused to stand down by 11pm on Wednesday.

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) motion had originally been scheduled for February 22nd, but speaker of parliament Baleka Mbete agreed to an EFF request to bring it forward.

Earlier this month Mr Zuma and Mr Ramaphosa were involved in negotiations designed to secure the South African president’s voluntary resignation. However, the talks were reportedly derailed because of the demands Mr Zuma made in return for his exit.

According to both camps, Mr Zuma’s insistence that he serve a notice period of about three to six months before leaving was at the crux of the impasse.

On Tuesday, the ANC’s top decision-making body, the national executive committee, finally decided to officially recall Mr Zuma on the grounds he was refusing to resign voluntarily.

Handover process

In his interview Mr Zuma said he wanted to the extra time to oversee a handover process between his successor, Mr Ramaphosa, and continental bodies like the African Union and the South African Development Community.

However, the ANC has said it cannot wait any longer for a change in leadership, and one way or another Mr Zuma’s time as president was coming to an end.

Mr Zuma stands accused of widespread corruption. Many observers believe the ANC was desperate to get rid of him before beginning the campaign for next year’s general elections, due to the effect his negative image could have on voters.

As the political drama unfolded around Mr Zuma, the controversial Gupta brothers, three India-born businessmen accused of using their relationship with him to illegally secure billions of rand in state contracts, were also dealt a heavy blow.

Police have confirmed that a member of the Gupta family and a close associate were among three people arrested during an early-morning raid at their Saxonworld home in Johannesburg. – Additional reporting: Reuters