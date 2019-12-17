Grave of top Nazi Reinhard Heydrich dug up in Berlin

The grave of a top Nazi leader buried anonymously in the heart of the German capital has been dug up, but his bones have been left undisturbed.

Police spokeswoman Heidi Vogt told the B Z newspaper that a worker at the Invalidenfriedhof cemetery in Berlin discovered on Thursday that the grave of Reinhard Heydrich had been dug up.

Heydrich, a high-ranking SS officer involved in planning the Holocaust, was killed by resistance fighters in Prague in 1942.

The grave of a top Nazi who helped plan the Holocaust and was assassinated by British-trained agents during World War II has been dug up in the night . Photograph: Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

He was buried with great fanfare in Berlin at the time, but after the war the grave’s markings were removed so it would not become a rallying point for neo-Nazis.

Ms Vogt told B Z there were no immediate suspects.