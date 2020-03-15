Coronavirus: Parisians ignore social distancing plea despite deaths doubling

Paris seemed torn between conflicting instincts of pleasure and self-preservation on Sunday, after the government shut down all cafes, restaurants, bars and non-essential shops from midnight Saturday, in the hope of slowing the coronavirus epidemic.

By Sunday, 4,500 people had contracted the virus, of whom 300 are in critical condition. Casualties doubled in 72 hours, bringing the death toll to 91.

Yet thousands of Parisians ignored prime minister Edouard Philippe’s plea to practice “social distancing”. On the day that France was supposed to commence its unseasonal hibernation, they came out in legions to bask in the spring sunshine.

Families with young children, teenagers and joggers congregated in the Bois de Bologne. On the Champs de Mars, beneath the Eiffel Tower, pétanques players stood in clusters, slapping each other on the back. No question of disinfecting the bowling balls they shared.

Parisians window-shopped in Saint-Germain des Prés, where summer fashions seemed all the more alluring because the boutiques will be closed for the foreseeable future.

The government order made exceptions for grocery stores, pharmacies, petrol stations, banks, tobacconists and media outlets. But the newspaper stand that was always open is shut, with a notice saying “closed until further notice”. Signs on the doors of pharmacies say “No masques. No (disinfectant) gel.”

‘Worst health crisis’

Chairs are stacked high against the windows of the Flore and Deux Magots, Paris’s most famous cafes. Traffic in the boulevard was normal to heavy for a Sunday, but in another hint of what President Emmanuel Macron called “the worst health crisis in a century” there were no passengers on city buses.

Philippe scolded the unruly French in his Saturday night announcement. “The first measures taken to limit gatherings have been imperfectly applied. I say it with all seriousness: together we must show more discipline in implementing these measures.”

I worried when a close French friend stayed home from work last week with a bad cold. But when I rang her for news, hours before the restrictions were announced, she was in a noisy restaurant with her children and their partners. Had she been tested? I asked. No. I was appalled at her irresponsibility.

“Your god-daughter wants to talk to you,” my friend said, passing her mobile to Alice, age 30. “Stop taking public transport. Stop going out!” I begged. “I’m not going to change my life because of the coronavirus!” she replied defiantly.

After the Bataclan massacres in 2016, Parisians showed similar bravado, drinking on cafe terraces so as not to give Islamic State the satisfaction of cramping their lifestyle. Macron says the Covid-19 epidemic is only beginning. The seriousness of the catastrophe has not yet sunk in.

Places of worship are to remain open, but services and ceremonies are to be curtailed. Several friends spent Saturday planning the funeral of a colleague who died last week from brain cancer. She was Irish-American and they wanted to play Irish music. The funeral, which was to have taken place on March 19th, will have to be postponed.

Stocked up

One by one, I have crossed out every appointment in my diary. A briefing on the upcoming EU Council. Several press openings for museum exhibitions. My building’s annual general meeting. The physiotherapist who was treating me for back pain sent a text to all his patients: “It is my responsibility, as a therapist, not to unwittingly become a link in the chain of transmission of this contagion.”

Despite the veneer of nonchalance, the French are hoarding. “There is no risk of shortages of essential products,” finance minister Bruno Le Maire insisted on Sunday, begging citizens “not to buy more than they need”. There is no pasta, rice, lentils or eggs at my local supermarket, where cashiers wear disposable plastic gloves.

In some ways, the epidemic feels like covering a war. I’ve stocked up in recent days, as I did in Baghdad before the 2003 bombardment. One tries to assess the risk before each outside engagement. If you’re lucky enough to possess a surgical mask, you wear it, and gloves, when going out, instead of a flak jacket and helmet.

In Beirut in the 1980s, you never knew who might betray you to kidnappers. In Paris 2020, you’re aware that close friends and neighbours could unwittingly give you the virus. I cringed when a friend sneezed on arriving for Sunday brunch. It was only hay fever, she promised.

Macron wanted to cancel the first round of nationwide municipal elections on Sunday. Denial of democracy; a political ploy because his party was losing, the opposition screamed. When the widespread shutdown was announced on Saturday night, the opposition flip-flopped and demanded cancellation. So did a group of public health experts and medical personnel.

The poll went ahead, but by 5pm, turnout was 38.77 per cent, 16 per cent lower than in the 2014 elections.