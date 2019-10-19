At least 15 people die after Russian gold mine collapse
Search for survivors continues as 13 people still unaccounted for
A handout photo made available by Russian Emergencies Ministry shows general view of destructions after a mining dam burst of gold mining technological reservoir, on the Seiba River near the village of Shchetinkino, Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia. Photograph: Russian Emergencies Ministry/EPA
At least 15 people are dead after a dam at a Siberian gold mine collapsed and water flooded two workers’ dormitories.
Russia’s emergencies ministry also said 13 people were unaccounted for, according to reports.
The collapse during heavy rain occurred early on Saturday near the village of Shchetinkino, in the Krasnoyarsk region, about 2,100 miles east of Moscow.
Russia’s investigative committee has opened a criminal investigation on possible charges of violation of workplace safety regulations. –AP