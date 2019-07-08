‘Terminator’ found guilty of war crimes in Democratic Republic of Congo

The International Criminal Court has convicted a Democratic Republic of Congo rebel commander known as “The Terminator” of war crimes.

Bosco Ntaganda, who maintained his innocence during his trial, faces a maximum life sentence following his convictions at the global court in The Hague.

He showed no emotion as presiding judge Robert Fremr passed judgment.

Ntaganda was first indicted in 2006 and became a symbol of impunity in Africa, even serving as a general in DRC’s (Democratic Republic of Congo) army before turning himself in in 2013 as his power base crumbled.

He faced 18 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes including murder, rape and sexual slavery for his role in atrocities in a bloody ethnic conflict in 2002-2003. –AP