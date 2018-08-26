Ireland to take up to 25 migrants who were stuck on boat off Italy

The Government will accept up to 25 people from a group of migrants who were stuck on an Italian coast guard ship for 10 days after they were rescued in the Mediterranean Sea.

Some 137 migrants disembarked the Diciotti ship on Sunday ,stepping on to the dock at Catania, Sicily, where police photographed them for ID checks, a requirement for asylum seekers.

Italy’s populist government had not let them leave the ship earlier, demanding that other European Union countries take them.

Ireland was the only EU country to do so, pledging to take between 20 and 25. Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney tweeted that he and Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan had “ agreed that Ireland will accept 20-25 migrants from the Diciotti, subject to usual conditions & vetting,”. He wrote that “European solidarity is important” and “ this is the right thing to do”. He said “ work continues with EU partners on more sustainable solutions” .

Non-EU country Albania said it will take 20 migrants, while Italian Catholic bishops said they would care for about 100.

On August 16th, the Diciotti’s crew rescued 190 migrants, most from Eritrea, from a smuggling boat.

The others, including minors and ailing migrants, were allowed off earlier.

Italy has threatened economic reprisals against the EU for not helping it enough with migrants.–PA