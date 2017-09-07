Woman’s 5.7m-long fingernails win Guinness World Record

A 60-year-old nail artist from Texas has claimed the title for the longest fingernails on a pair of female hands, having grown her fingernails to 5 metres 76.4cm (18ft 10.9ins), according to the latest Guinness World Records.

Ayanna Williams, who has grown her fingernails for nearly 23 years, stays away from washing the dishes and uses anti-bacterial soap to clean them daily, followed by regular applications of nail hardener and a thin layer of acrylic.

Ms Williams says she does not come across “too much difficulty” doing everyday tasks, except for pulling up her trousers.

The Guinness World Records 2018, which were announced on Thursday, also reveal the oldest bodybuilder Jim Arrington, aged 83 years and six days, from Venice in California.

Mr Arrington, who is a great grandfather has been bodybuilding for the last 70 years, competing in 62 competitions, of which he’s won 16. He says he was nicknamed “skinnybones” at a young age and has no plans to put the weights down just yet.

Embarked

You Jianxia of Changzhou, Jiangsu, China, holds the title for the longest eyelash. The eyelash on her left eyelid measures 12.4cm (4.88in) long. She first noticed her eyelash growing during an 18-month nature retreat she embarked on in 2013 and puts the growth down to the life she leads “at one with nature”.

Jackie Miley (68) of Rapid City, South Dakota, picked up the title for largest collection of teddy bears, with a total of 8,025 cuddly and teddy bears.

The longest pair of female legs belong to Ekaterina Lisina from Russia and measure 132.8cm (52.2in) long for the left leg, and 132.2cm (52in) long for the right leg, as of June 13th, 2017.

A silver maine coon cat from Michigan is the current record holder for the longest tail on a domestic living cat at 44.66 cm (17.58in). Cygnus is a member of a record-breaking household as his brother, Arcturus Aldebaran, also holds the title for the tallest domestic living cat at 48.4cm (19.05in).

