New direct ferry to Dunkirk will be valuable entry point for lorries to Europe after Brexit

British troops famously left through Dunkirk in wartime but the French port is to become a valuable entry point for Ireland into mainland Europe in the wake of Britain’s departure from the EU.

Danish shipping line DFDS is due to announce on Friday that a new daily service between Rosslare Europort and Dunkirk that will bypass Britain and serve as another transit route to Europe for Irish importers and exporters.

It will alow them to avoid expected Brexit-related border delays on the UK “landbridge” route and shave hours off the journey for lorries landing at Cherbourg destined for important export markets for Irish companies in the Benelux countries, Germany and beyond.

Certainty of travel

The direct ferry, taking between 22 and 24 hours, will not be quicker than the landbridge, which can take 13 hours, but the certainty of travel will help traders plan the transport of time-sensitive goods and avoid unpredictable delays due to the need for EU-UK border checks from January 1st.

Arriving directly from Ireland into Dunkirk, which is some 15km from the Belgian border, the service will give Irish traders and transport companies access to major European motorway networks.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin urged businesses this week to “trial” direct routes to Europe to transport goods in case there are delays on the landbridge after Brexit comes into effect next year. The UK government has warned about the potential for lengthy delays and kilometres-long queues of lorries heading into the English Channel ports as a result of post-Brexit checks.

Daily ferries

Cherbourg, which will be served by daily ferries from Dublin and Rosslare from January, currently provides the closest direct sea route to these areas but the port is five hours further west. This distance limits onward lorry journeys due to highly regulated limits on driver hours.

The length of the journey means drivers will, unlike on the landbridge, not have used up any of their daily driving hours by the time they arrive in France.

“Dunkirk will mean that we can go into a far bigger market close to big cities,” said Eugene Drennan, president of the Irish Road Haulage Association, who said the route would provide “surety” to the sector.

The move sees DFDS, a major shipping line operating 55 ferries on 24 routes, return to the market having sold its Irish Sea routes to Stena Line in 2010.