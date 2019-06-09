Man in his 30s dies in Co Dublin after he was hit by car

A man in his late 30s has died after he was hit by a car when crossing the road in Dublin.

The incident took place on Whitestown Road, Rush, Co Dublin at about 1pm on Friday. The pedestrian was taken to Beaumont Hospital with critical injuries where he died on Sunday morning. The driver of the car was not injured.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the collision to contact Balbriggan Garda station on 01 — 6664500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666111, or any Garda station.