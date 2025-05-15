PGA Championship Round 1 live updates: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry among early starters

Off 1st tee in first round

Started at 12pm; after one hole: L Donald (E), P Harrington (E), M Kaymer (+1)

7.31pm: T Kanaya, C Bezuidenhout, T McKibbin

Off 10th tee in first round

12.16pm: A Chi, P Fishburn, S Power

12.38pm: B Koepka, R Fowler, S Lowry

1.22pm: R McIlroy, X Schauffele, S Scheffler

A birdie at the first for Ryan Fox puts him into the lead, but only a handful of players have completed their first hole. I will update the leaderboard when more players have started. Those starting at the 10th like Power start with a birdie chance at a par 5, Power is just off the green in two there and has a good chance to post an early birdie. Harrington is on the left side of the green on 2, 35 feet for birdie.

The PGA Championship app got a bit excited and gave Harrington a birdie at the first from 50 feet for some reason, but it has corrected itself and he went into the bunker with his approach then got up and down for an opening par. Level par start. Séamus Power is up next.

Meanwhile, here is some reading to get you hyped, Denis Walsh is at Quail Hollow and he’s previewed the event.

“Jack Nicklaus used to say that Majors were easier because only a few players believed they could win. Padraig Harrington reached the same conclusion. In that case this is simple. Rory McIlroy is the hottest player on the planet; Scottie Scheffler is contesting his eighth straight Major as the world’s number one, the longest such streak since peak Tiger Woods; Xander Schauffele is the only player with top 10s in his last five Major appearances. He won it last year. Remember?”

[ PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy’s Quail Hollow dominance can see him land back-to-back MajorsOpens in new window ]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the PGA Championship from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Rory McIlroy has won here four times and it’s his first Major since winning the Masters in such dramatic fashion last month and completing the career Grand Slam. He is out in just over an hour, in a blockbuster group that includes the top three players in the world, himself, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, who have won four of the last five Major championships between them.

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry will begin in about half an hour and Pádraig Harrington has just teed off the first so there is plenty to keep on top of early doors. Four of the five Irish players are in action early in the day, Tom McKibbin the only one on a late-early.

Here are the tee times for the Irish for the first round:

Off 1st tee in first round

12pm: L Donald, P Harrington, M Kaymer

7.31pm: T Kanaya, C Bezuidenhout, T McKibbin

Off 10th tee in first round

12.16pm: A Chi, P Fishburn, S Power

12.38pm: B Koepka, R Fowler, S Lowry

1.22pm: R McIlroy, X Schauffele, S Scheffler