Man in 40s dies following Castlebar road collision

A man in his 40s has died following a road collision in Co Mayo on Wednesday night.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene in Castlebar before being brought to Mayo University Hospital where he died from his injuries. The crash took place on Humbert Way at about 11.50pm. A postmortem is due to take place at a later date.

The road remains closed to facilitate a forensic collision investigation. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí would like to speak to any witnesses and are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), who were travelling in the area between 11.20pm -12.20am to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.