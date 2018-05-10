Crash causes delays around Port Tunnel

A crash on the East Wall Road in north Dublin on Thursday morning has caused delays around the Port Tunnel.

A car collided with a truck on the East Wall Road at around 9.15am. A third vehicle, also a car, was not involved in the crash but ended up on the footpath in an attempt to get around the two vehicles, resulting in damage to the third vehicle.

Temporary diversions and road closures for traffic heading in the direction of the East Point Bridge from the Port Tunnel were put in place which has led to delays at the southbound bore of the Port Tunnel/M1.

No injuries have been reported, and the road has now reopened.