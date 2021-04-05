Covid-19: Two more deaths and 89 new cases in Northern Ireland
Figures released by the North’s Department of Health relate to 48-hour period
Northern Ireland’s health service continues to grapple with the rolling effects of coronavirus. File photograph: PA
Two people have died from Covid-19 in the past 48 hours in Northern Ireland, while a total of 89 have tested positive for the virus.
The North’s Department of Health tweeted the news on Monday afternoon.
On Easter Sunday, the department said positive cases and reported deaths would be made available on Monday.
More to follow