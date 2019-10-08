Two men face trial in connection with the killing of Peter Butterly

Two men have gone on trial at the non-jury Special Criminal Court, charged in connection with the “meticulously planned killing” of dissident republican Peter Butterly.

The court heard on Tuesday that accused man Ray Kennedy (36) arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting, as there had been an arrangement for the two men to meet. Mr Kennedy, the trial heard, had been in contact with a phone belonging to the deceased’s man’s wife as Mr Butterly did not use a phone himself.

Mr Butterly, a 35-year-old father of three, was shot dead on March 6th, 2013 outside The Huntsman Inn in Gormanston, Co Meath. He died from gun shot wounds to his neck and upper back.

Laurence Murphy (62), of McDonough Caravan Park, Triton Road, Bettystown, Co Meath and Ray Kennedy (39), with an address at Whitestown Drive, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, have pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful organisation, styling itself the Irish Republican Army, otherwise Oglaigh Na hÉireann, otherwise the IRA on March 6th, 2013.

Mr Kennedy is also charged with carrying out an act intending to pervert the course of justice by destroying a mobile telephone SIM card, which was in his possession on March 6th, 2013 in the State.

Opening the prosecution case, Paul O’Higgins SC told the three-judge court that gardai were conducting a significant degree of surveillance at the time.This was a “meticulously planned killing” which had a “number of moving parts” and the plan had been in operation for a considerable period of time, he said.

Four men – Kevin Braney (44), of Glenshane Crescent, Tallaght, Dublin 24; Edward McGrath (37), of Land Dale Lawns, Springfield, Tallaght; Sharif Kelly (49), of Pinewood Green Road, Balbriggan and Dean Evans (27), of Grange Park Rise, Raheny, Dublin – have all already received life sentences at the Special Criminal Court following convictions for Mr Butterly’s murder.

Two other men, Michael McDermott (60), of Riverdale House, Garrymore, Ballinagh, Co Cavan and Frank Murphy (59), of McDonagh Caravan Park, Triton Road, Bettystown, Co Meath, who played roles in the murder of Mr Butterly have also been jailed.

The court heard today that Frank Murphy is a brother of accused man Laurence Murphy.

There will be evidence, the court heard, that Mr Kennedy knew Mr Butterly, who had suggested a meeting take place but Mr Kennedy had chosen the time of the meeting.

The court will hear the meeting was arranged for 2pm but Mr Kennedy maintains he was not meeting Mr Butterly until 2.30pm, said Mr O’Higgins.

It is the prosecution’s case that Mr Kennedy became aware when he arrived at the Huntsman Inn that Mr Butterly, who he said was his friend, had been shot, outlined Mr O’Higgins.

Counsel said the court will hear that Mr Kennedy became of interest to gardai at the scene and was arrested for IRA membership and suspicion of a firearm. Mr O’Higgins said it is the prosecution’s case when Mr Kennedy discovered that his friend was dead, his reaction was to destroy a SIM card which may have contained evidence.

The trial resumes on Wednesday in front of Ms Justice Tara Burns, presiding, sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Michael Walsh.