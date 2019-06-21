Retired soldier sues over alleged impact of anti-malaria drug

A retired soldier has told the High Court that he should never have been prescribed the anti-malaria drug Lariam while serving overseas.

Anthony Moore, who spent 25 years in the Defence Forces, claims his mental and physical health has suffered greatly as a result of taking of Mefloquine Hydrochloride or Lariam when he served in Liberia in 2005-06 and Chad in 2008.

Mr Moore, (53), from Kilworth Road, Drimnagh, claims that following his deployment to Liberia, he began to experience problems which he put down to working in a humid and hot environment.

However, he also began experiencing physical pain, stomach cramps, hallucinations and sleep deprivation. His family life has also been affected and he attributes all of that to taking Lariam.

Mr Moore has brought a personal injury damages claim against the Minister for Defence, Ireland and the Attorney General. He claims the defendants were negligent and failed to take reasonable steps or precautions for his health and safety by prescribing and administering Lariam to him.

The claims are denied and the State also wants the action struck out on grounds including Mr Moore’s alleged delay in bringing it.

The case came before Mr Justice David Keane at the High Court on Friday and is expected to take several weeks to hear. The judge has begun hearing a preliminary issue relating to discovery by the defendants of Mr Moore’s medical records and that matter will resume early next week.