Girl bitten on the lips by dog settles case for €92,000

A €92,000 settlement has been approved for a girl who, when a toddler, was attacked and bitten about the lips by a Jack Russell dog.

Aoife Walsh was aged three when the dog, named Trigger, bit her on the lips and swung her from side to side. The child suffered a number of jagged wounds to the upper and lower lips and was bleeding profusely and rushed to hospital. She was discharged from hospital after two days but it was claimed she was very traumatised by the incident.

Oonagh McCrann SC, for Ms Walsh, now aged 17, told the High Court the child suffered injuries to her lips and has been left with some scarring including a bulge in the lower lip area and has difficulty wearing lipstick. Ms Walsh is now afraid of dogs, she added.

Ms Walsh (17), Oldbridge Grove, Lucan, Co Dublin had, through her father Liam Walsh, sued Aishling Fagan and Paul Barry, owners of the dog, of Oldbridge View, Lucan as a result of the attack on September 19th, 2004.

The case was before the court for assessment of damages only. It was claimed there was a failure to keep any or any proper control of the dog when the defendants knew or ought to have known it was dangerous and had the propensity to bite.

It was also claimed there was a failure to take any or any adequate steps which would have prevented the accident from taking place. It was further claimed a dangerous animal had been allowed to roam on the premises where they knew or ought to have known children would be present.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross, who examined the scarring, said it was only noticeable when pointed out. He said the settlement was a very good one.