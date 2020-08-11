Two brothers sent forward for trial for attempted murder of garda

Two brothers charged with the attempted murder of a garda who sustained head injuries when he went to assist a wounded man in Dublin have been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

The garda, Garda Alan Murphy, was allegedly assaulted by two people while responding to an incident on St Vincent’s Street West, Inchicore, at about 2.30am on March 30th last.

Lee Quinn (24), from Keeper Road in Drimnagh, Dublin, was first to be arrested and charged with attempted murder, knife possession, assaulting the garda and obstruction in connection with the incident.

His brother Gavin Quinn (26), from Tyrone Place, in Inchicore, Dublin 8, was later charged with attempted murder of Garda Alan Murphy and obstruction.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment.

The brothers were served with books of evidence when they appeared again at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican made the order sending them forward for trial during the next term of the Central Criminal Court.

First hearing

At Lee Quinn’s first hearing, on March 31st, Det Sgt Brian Hoey said Garda Murphy was slashed and suffered injuries which “went from his hairline back to the crown of his head”.

He said the garda had responded to a report of a stabbing at Tyrone Place in Inchicore and on arrival found a man with wounds to the left side of his torso.

The officer was then allegedly assaulted by two people and sustained a large laceration to his head.

A Dublin Fire Brigade ambulance crew arrived and intervened, Det Sgt Hoey had said.

Det Sgt Hoey said Garda Murphy was “extremely lucky to get away with the injuries he did get away with”.