Man accused of Dublin pub raid appears in court

A man charged over a botched raid at a pub in Dublin on New Year’s Day needed 30 stitches to his head and suffered two fractured ribs, a court has heard.

Gardaí carried out the arrest after a man armed with a suspected handgun was detained by patrons at the Speaker Conolly pub in Firhouse.

The accused, Derek Foran (33), from Allenton Avenue, Tallaght, Dublin had two black eyes, a bruise on his left cheek and his head and right hand were bandaged when he appeared in court on Wednesday charged with attempted robbery of the pub’s acting manager.

Mr Foran, a father of one, has not yet indicated how he will plead.

He was brought to appear before Judge John King at Dublin District Court where Garda James Ward gave evidence of the arrest.

The garda objected to bail citing the seriousness of the case as well as fears the accused would interfere with witnesses or would not turn up up to court.

Garda Ward said the man was arrested at the pub at 11.40pm on January 1st last under the Offences Against the State Act. He was charged at just after 8pm on Tuesday after which he “made no reply”, the court heard.

Defence counsel John Griffin pleaded for bail and said his client, who did not address the court, was unemployed and on social welfare. He told Judge King the man had one dependent and lived with his mother.

Judge King set bail in Mr Foran’s own bond of €300 with a €1,000 surety of which half must be lodged in cash. He also ordered him to abide by a number of bail conditions .

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail on these terms and will face his next hearing on January 9th at Cloverhill District Court.

Legal aid was granted.