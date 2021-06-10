Man to go on trial accused of murder of boxing champion

A date has been set for the Central Criminal Court trial of a British man accused of murdering an Irish boxing champion in a hit and run.

Logan Jackson (31) with an address at Longford Road, Coventry, England, is charged with the murder of boxer Kevin Sheehy at Hyde Road in Limerick City on July 1st, 2019.

Mr Sheehy, a five-time Irish boxing champion, died after being struck by a vehicle. His body was discovered lying in the road at about 4.40am.

In February, Mr Justice Michael White at the Central Criminal Court told Mr Jackson that due to restrictions designed to reduce the spread of Covid-19 the trial could not go ahead.

On Thursday at the Central Criminal Court, Mr Justice White fixed September 20th, 2021, for Mr Jackson’s trial at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.

The trial is expected to last up to three weeks.