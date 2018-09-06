Gardaí seeking to arrest people outside State over Eddie Hutch murder

Gardaí are seeking to arrest a number of people based outside the State in relation to the murder of Eddie Hutch.

Mr Hutch (58) died of gunshot wounds to the head when he was killed at his home at Poplar Row, Ballybough, Dublin 3 on February 8th, 2016.

Gardaí have completed 1,203 actions in relation to the ongoing investigation, Dublin Coroner’s Court heard. Two relatives of Mr Hutch sat in the public gallery as Inspector Aidan Flanagan applied for a 12-month adjournment of the inquest.

Insp Flanagan told the coroner 493 statements had been taken to date and gardaí have made nine arrests. “There are a number of arrests yet to be made, some of whom reside outside the jurisdiction,” he said.

The inquest was previously opened and adjourned after a brother of the deceased, John Hutch, gave evidence of the identification of Mr Hutch’s body.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane asked family members if 12 months was agreeable to them and they said it was. She adjourned the inquest until September 3rd, 2019.