Man extradited from US pleads guilty to dangerous driving causing death

A Co Mayo man extradited from the United States just before Christmas pleaded guilty when he appeared before the Circuit Criminal Court in Castlebar on Wednesday on a charge of dangerous driving causing death.

Francis Carr, Cappaghduff, Tourmakeady, was the driver of a car which crashed into a wall at Churchfield, Tourmakeady on June 4th, 2017, causing the deaths of Orla O’Malley (18), Cross, Co Mayo, and Sean Thomas Halloran (20), Clonbur, Co Galway.

Ms O’Malley, a student nurse, was a back-seat passenger and Mr Halloran was in the front seat of the vehicle.

The trio had been returning from a Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta GAA event in Tourmakeady when the crash occurred.

The defendant was injured but made a recovery and subsequently left for the United States.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance when arraigned before Judge Rory MacCabe.

The accused has been in custody since his extradition and will remain there until his sentencing hearing which was fixed by Judge MacCabe for July 6th.

A probation report is to be prepared for that date.