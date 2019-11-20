Couple deny charge of female genital mutilation of daughter (9)

The trial of a couple accused of the female genital mutilation of their daughter has opened before a jury.

The couple, who cannot be named for legal reasons, both pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to one count of carrying out an act of female genital mutilation on a girl at an address in Dublin on September 16, 2016.

The 37-year-old man and 27-year-old woman also pleaded not guilty to one count of child cruelty on the same day.

In his opening address to the jury on Wednesday, Shane Costelloe SC, prosecuting, said it was the State’s case that on September 16th 2016, the two accused arrived at a hospital with their daughter and asked for assistance as she was bleeding.

Mr Costelloe said a paediatric surgeon performed a procedure to stop the bleeding and came to the conclusion that the injury was not sustained accidentally.

He said that the clitoral head of the then one-year-old girl had been excised and removed from her body. He said the surgeon along with his colleges made a referral to gardaí who commenced an investigation.

Mr Costelloe told the jury they will hear evidence that the accused suggested that the injury was sustained by the girl falling on a toy. He told they jury that they will see this toy.

He said that the offence of female genital mutilation is defined by legislation as being “the excision, infibulation or other mutilation of the whole or any part of the labia majora, labia minora, prepuce of the clitoris, clitoris or vagina of a girl or woman”.

Mr Costelloe said that for the avoidance of doubt, the legislation outlines that it is not a defence to say that the female genital mutilation was consented to by the girl or woman, or by her parents or guardians, or that is has been done for customary or ritual reasons.

He said it is not the State’s case that either accused actually performed the act of female genital mutilation. He said it is the State’s case that they aided, abetted or procured the act of female genital mutilation and that they must have been present for its commission.

The trial continues before Judge Elma Sheahan and a jury.