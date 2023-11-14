RTÉ crisis: Government approves €56 million funding for broadcaster to end of 2024

RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst will brief staff on a new strategic plan for the broadcaster, which has become engulfed in a financial crisis since details emerged about additional payments to its former presenter Ryan Tubridy earlier this year. Photograph: Alan Betson

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that the Cabinet has approved interim funding for RTÉ up until the end of next year.

This is understood to include €16 million in interim funding along with €40 million next year. Mr Varadkar said Minister for Media Catherine Martin will make a statement this afternoon outlining the details of the funding package.

Mr Varadkar also said proposed redundancies at the broadcaster would be phased over a number of years and would focus on ensuring they are voluntary and not compulsory.

Meanwhile, RTÉ staff union representatives have criticised the plans for up to 400 redundancies, and the outsourcing of more productions to the independent sector.

Director general Kevin Bakhurst will brief staff on RTÉ's new strategic plan at a town-hall meeting this afternoon. The plan pledges to reduce costs by a further €10 million in 2024, to institute a new approach to financial management, to begin the process of reducing headcount by 20 per cent and to vacate part of the Donnybrook campus with a view to exploring a sale or other commercial use.

These are among a raft of cost-cutting initiatives planned for the broadcaster, which has become engulfed in a financial crisis since details emerged about additional payments to its former presenter Ryan Tubridy earlier this year.

Cearbhall Ó Síocháin, RTÉ trade union group secretary, said the proposal for 400 redundancies, which would be 20 per cent on the workforce, is “a tall order”.

“You’re talking 100 jobs a year on average over the course of this plan,” he said. “We have already experienced a certain level of staff shortages. RTÉ is already stretched in many areas. Reorganisation and redundancies will impact on those who remain carrying an extra burden, filling in the gaps, plugging the holes.”

Emma O Kelly, chairwoman of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) Dublin broadcasting branch, described the proposals to outsource the production of up to half of RTÉ's output as bleak.

She described the risk to “things that are currently done in-house by people who have decent jobs because we fought for them to be decent jobs, who get maternity leave, who get holiday pay, who can get mortgage approval”.

“But this is exactly as I expected – slash jobs in order to farm them out to the private sector and public money to sustain a gig economy where, as I say, people would be working from gig to gig with no security and none of those rights and entitlements.”

The last round of redundancies at RTÉ had been hugely controversial, she said, adding the situation could arise where people take redundancy and then continue to do the exact same job with an outside contractor.

“But the people I’m concerned about are people who are coming upstream – young, bright, creative people who are starting out in this wide industry and this huge cross-pollination between RTÉ and the independent sector. But those young creative people, if this comes to pass, will go into jobs where they don’t get holiday pay, they don’t get maternity leave, gig-to-gig insecurity and all that that brings. That’s where we’re going.”

The proposed cutting of up to 400 jobs was “the same old story”, she added.

“It’s like cut, cut, cut. But we’re not seeing any vision.”

The head of the NUJ in Ireland, Seamus Dooley, has called on RTÉ management to provide assurances the long-term interests of the station are at the heart of the strategic plan..

“What we want to hear today is a sustainable plan for the future,” he said. “I do not believe that 400 redundancies is the answer to all of these problems. The reality is that the crisis in our industry has been caused initially by the shattering of trust because of revelations of corporate governance failure.

“But there is also a political failure to address the issue of funding. And the director general’s plans are entirely dependent on political courage in relation to the funding of public service broadcasting,” he said.

“So what we would worry about is that there will be a series of principles announced, but want detail. We want an absolute assurance that the long-term interests of RTÉ, the long-term interest of public service broadcasting, is at the heart of any proposal rather than some short-term plan to keep politicians on board.”