People who count how many countries they’ve been to are the worst, I know. But after a decade of travel writing, I’ve lost my passport for the first time, which has me in a reflective mood about the wild adventure I’ve had.

I’ve swum between tectonic plates in Iceland, flown over Victoria Falls in a microlight, and ziplined through the clouds of a cloud rainforest in Costa Rica.

I’ve visited 59 countries – some at least annually (I could possibly get from Dublin to London Gatwick with my eyes shut); others for just hours (it was a whirlwind, Panama). Along the way, I’ve collected a rake of tips, tricks and learnings like fridge magnets. Here are 59 of my most-used – and, needless to say, “don’t lose your passport” trumps them all.

1. Bring a pillowcase: they don’t take up much room, and can come in handy in many ways: use it over a hotel’s pillowcase for extra hygiene. Shove in clothes for a makeshift pillow while in transit. Or use it as a bag to store dirty laundry.

2. Play “check-in chicken”: it’s stressful to wait until close to flying time to check in, but if you’re letting the airline gods choose your seats, waiting until everyone else has been assigned their seat is how you can get the aisle, window or premium options for free.

3. Airline loyalty schemes are only for business flyers. Flying economy, you don’t gain much from airline points, and now, loyalty schemes are even less generous. So spend the points on everyday perks rather than flights.

4. Aisle seats on day flights (to get up freely). Window seats on night flights (to lean on while sleeping).

5. Travel intentionally. There’s an environmental impact to consider, so whether or not you offset your carbon footprint, travel needs to be with purpose and consideration, in macro and micro terms.

6. Packing cubes are only as useful as their size. If you’re travelling with a backpack as luggage, and only have large packing cubes, it might not Tetris up neatly.

7. Always bring snacks. Minstrels as a sweet option and Pringles as a savoury option keep their structural integrity (I take my snacks very seriously).

8. At the airport gates for low-cost airlines, don’t be the last to board, just in case the flight is overbooked.

9. It’s fine to eat at a chain when you get homesick, need respite from the culture shock, or want to see what cool regional variations they have.

10. A “final sweep” when leaving a place is my travel obsession. It saves endless amounts of hassle and re-bought shampoo and jumpers.

11. Everyone you meet abroad has an interesting story; you just have to find out what it is. So learn more about the taxi driver, overzealous tour guide or bored hotel receptionist than others would.

12. It’s okay to visit once-in-a-lifetime destinations twice. Second visits can still be enriching. (This tip has been brought to you by The Maldives.)

Sightseeing? Never be too shy to snap a photographg of yourself. Illustration: iStock

13. Take the picture, no matter how much of a dork you feel standing in front of a busy, big thing. In 10 years, you won’t remember how cool and indifferent you felt if you didn’t. But you’ll have a solid memory for life.

14. When packing, think about comfort vs style as almost binary. If you need comfort (eg walking shoes, plane wear, bras), forget about style completely. If you’re planning a memorable moment on hols, ditch the comfort (mostly) and prioritise looking the part.

15. You might not be allowed to check in to flights to certain countries without a full empty passport page for a stamp or visa. (I missed out on a holiday to Indonesia because of this. Oh, how I regretted the novelty Machu Picchu stamp on an otherwise-blank page).

16. Planners of the world will know this, but the easiest way to save money on a trip is to cross-reference reviews, prices, and specs of holiday details like accommodation and tours.

17. Premium economy is a swizz. Two more centimetres and a smaller cabin does not justify doubling the price. I just go economy and don’t feel guilty for any treats I buy to make the flight more comfortable.

18. A restaurant rated 3.5 shouldn’t be an immediate no. Convenience has an added value too.

19. Unless you’re in California in the summer, don’t count on sunny weather. Have a plan in your back pocket for if it pours all day, and just hope you don’t have to employ it.

20. If you’re travelling with a new companion, set expectations before you leave about your day-to-day approach on holidays. Because there’s no one right way to travel, that conversation can avoid unintended friction.

21. Travel insurance might feel like a swizz, especially as the fine print can thwart a rare claim. But it’s still worth it for the medical cover and overall peace of mind.

22. Using cards abroad: we’re past the age of banks charging for foreign currency payments, so check yours is fee-free.

23. The EU261 rule means that if you’re delayed by more than three hours, unless it’s out of the airline’s control (for example, weather), you’re entitled to €250-€600 in compensation. A detail that might come in handy: those three hours are from when the aeroplane doors close, to when they reopen.

24. Go easy on the “be like a local” element of a trip – you might miss out a destination’s most amazing things. It’s okay to be a tourist.

25. Hotel staff care more about smiles and respect than about stolen muffins at the breakfast buffet. Not that I would ever.

26. If you’re abroad for more than four days, take your usual vitamins and supplements with you. It’s important to keep up a healthy routine.

27. No matter how spontaneous you like trips to be, have a clear plan for the airport-to-destination part, as that’s the bit where you’re most likely to get ripped off.

28. On planes, you’re not only turning your phone on aeroplane mode to help communication signals in the cockpit – it’s also to stop strong signals from phones in the air from jamming nearby phone masts (both reasons are why it’s especially necessary during take-off and landing).

29. All-inclusives are a marathon, not a sprint.

30. When to get to the airport? I used to be an up-to-the-wire girlie, but now I’m too tired to self-inflict jeopardy upon myself. So I get there earlyish, as defined by the distance to the airport and familiarity with logistics.

31. is not lame to always need a nap in the middle of a sightseeing day. At least this is what I tell myself when I head back to my accommodation midafternoon for a break.

32. Keep your passport safe, with a note with your phone number offering a cash reward in case it gets lost.

Make sure to keep your passport safe. Illustration: iStock

33. Note check in and out times in hotels – those 10am checkouts are unholy.

34. Delete repeat pictures from your phone at the end of each trip, otherwise you’ll never do it.

35. If going to the States, on the first night, stay up until 9pm, take a melatonin pill (you can buy them there) and sleep until 6am. That way, you’ll be as right as rain the next day.

36. … But don’t fool yourself into thinking you are a virtuous early bird who will definitely do sunrise yoga from here on in. It’s funny how quickly old habits return.

37. If going east, shaking off jet lag is trickier. Your best hope is naps in the daytime (especially if your flight is overnight) and melatonin in the evening.

38. Don’t miss an opportunity to try the regional dish of your destination. Whatever you think of it, it makes for a good anecdote on your return.

39. If you’re taking an extended trip abroad, take every seventh day off sightseeing or travelling. Use it to relax, chill, plan, do your laundry.

40. Forgo grand dinner plans for lunch instead. In higher-end restaurants, set lunch menus provide better value for money. Plus you’re more likely to get a last-minute booking, and it’s an indulgent respite within a busy day of sightseeing.

41. Striking up conversations with locals can occasionally be awkward and fall flat. But when it works, you get a much deeper insight in a few minutes than you could in a week.

42. A laundry bar is the best use of luggage real estate.

Chill by the pool on your last day in a sun destination. Illustration: iStock

43. On your last day in a sun destination, book a place with a pool in hope you can lounge there after checkout.

44. Find out the local taxi app – Uber might work but they sometimes charge tourist prices, so it’s useful to compare.

45. When bartering abroad, there’s a balance between having fun with the salesperson, and doing them out of a wedge of their day’s income for the sake of €1.

46. Worldwide e-SIMs like Airalo or GoMoWorld are a traveller’s dream – they’re likely far cheaper than using your provider’s add-ons.

47. Don’t forget to download maps from Google Maps before hitting the streets, in case of patchy or non-existent internet.

48. Eat at places that look busy not only because that suggests good quality, but also because you can be assured of fresher ingredients.

49. In my mini-first aid kit: two each of plasters, allergy tablets (both drowsy and non-drowsy – drowsy ones can nudge you to sleep if you have jet lag), paracetamol, ibuprofen, Gaviscon, Sudafed, aspirin (which can be difficult to get abroad without a prescription) and Imodium. Plus hydrocortisone cream, safety pins and a hair bobbin.

50. Book hotel rooms with free cancellation, and check prices again just before the end of the cancellation window. Sometimes, hotels in a quieter destination drop their rates around 48 hours beforehand.

51. If you’re lugging bags around a city and can’t leave it at your accommodation, Bounce is a godsend – it shows local left luggage facilities (corner shops, storage rooms etc) and it’s well used worldwide.

52. If given the choice when using a card, pay in the local currency, not your own. That works out fairer for you.

53. A small pair of scissors are the most useful thing in your wash bag.

54. Ladies: if you find yourself without a pad on a long-haul flight, there’s a badly signposted compartment in the toilet with sanitary towels. Kind of under the sink. Ask a flight attendant if you can’t see it.

55. Don’t get caught up in the holiday buzz and buy mementos that look fabulous in a shop in a tropical location, but out of place in your two-up, two-down semi (unless you’re really going to commit to the theme).

Convenience with food has an added value. Illustration: iStock

56. Buy your airport food before you get to the airport. After that, Burger King is often your top (and sometimes only reasonable) choice.

57. They may be uncool, but having a small discreet bag with your travel essentials separate to your main bag can help avoid regular “where’s my passport” panics.

58. Check what irritates locals about tourists before heading to a destination – this will tell you which cultural practices need to be adhered to.

59. Expect something to go wrong on holiday. That way, you can take it in your stride and minimise its effect. If nothing goes wrong – bonus.