Ash Wednesday: When babies had to cry three times before getting their milk

Marking the beginning of the holiest time in the Christian calendar, Ash Wednesday comes with its own set of customs.

Blessed ashes used at religious services on this day originate from the burning of palms, which were saved from the previous Palm Sunday. Faithful churchgoers line up to receive a symbolic cross of ashes on their forehead as the priest recites the line: “dust thou art and into dust thou shall return”. The ashes symbolise repentance and penance, as well as humility.

In Ireland, Lent has historically been a far more dominant force. After a day of indulgence on Pancake Tuesday, Catholics committed to a strict period of fasting. Abstinence from all animal products, including meat, eggs, butter and milk began on Ash Wednesday, and would continue until Easter. These pledges of fasting and abstinence were taken to emulate of Christ’s 40 days and nights of penitence in the desert, as described in the New Testament of the Bible.

Many Irish Catholics in centuries long past participated in what was known as a ‘black fast’ throughout the entirety of Lent. This involved eating one meal only, usually consisting of water, dry bread and vegetables. Children over the age of seven years partook in this practice; and according to folklore, babies were required to cry three times before being fed milk on black fast days.

After enduring the long period of fasting and penitence, Easter was an eagerly awaited day of celebration where socialising and foods that had been denied throughout Lent could finally be enjoyed. St. Patrick’s Day – on March 17th – offered some relief from the restrictions.

Pope Paul VI issued new regulations in 1966, which greatly relaxed the rigid austerities of the Lenten fast so that the black fast needed only be observed on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday.