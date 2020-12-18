Supermarket Christmas wine guide: Great offers from SuperValu

This week, a look at what SuperValu has to offer this Christmas. A number of the wines I have chosen will have featured here before, but they are certainly worth trying again. The fragrant supple Goichot Fleurie (€12) with its attractive strawberry and raspberry fruits would go nicely with pâtés and cold meats as well as cheese.

Those of you who enjoy rioja with your turkey, should be tempted by the vanilla-scented medium-bodied Finca Labarca Rioja Gran Reserva (€15). If you are serving goose or beef, the perfumed Lady de Mour Margaux (€25) should fit the bill. Serve it in your finest decanter.

Sauvignon Blanc drinkers could choose from the Graham Norton Sauvignon Blanc and the Brancott Estate (€10), while those who enjoy French wines should try the Domaine du Haut Bourg Muscadet (€10). SuperValu also has the sulphur-free red and white Davida wines (€12).

There are two case offers, one featuring six bottles of the Portuguese Barão de Vilar Douro Reserva, a powerful full-bodied wine with concentrated dark fruits, subtle toasty oak for a tempting €50. The other case offer is the full-bodied rich smooth spicy Vivaldi Ripasso (€40 for 6).

Albellio Albariño, Rias Baixas, €10

From northwest Spain, a textured dry wine with ripe pears, peaches and zesty citrus. Try this with all kinds of seafood; prawns or scallops would be perfect.

Chablis Goichot, €15

Fresh crisp lemon zest, green apple and pear fruits with a dry finish. This would go nicely with fishy starters, including smoked salmon.

Château Lacombe-Cadiot, Bordeaux Superieur, €13

This is a classic Bordeaux, elegant yet full of blackcurrant fruits, set off nicely by some light tannins on the finish. This would go nicely with a roast goose or beef.

Vacqueyras Remy Fabras, €14

Warm and rounded with soft smooth strawberry and red cherry fruits and a nicely rounded finish. Perfect with turkey and all the trimmings, as well as firm cheeses later on.