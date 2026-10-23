Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE FIFTH SUNDAY BEFORE ADVENT - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Mozart in Bb, Mozart: Ave verum corpus, Preacher: Canon Tom Layden. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Ayleward, Psalm 119: 75-104, Walton: The Chichester Service, Harris: Faire is the Heaven. MORNING PRAYER at 10.00 Mon-Fri. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Mon, Fri. HOLY COMMUNION at 12.45 Mon-Weds, Fri. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. Choral Services resume on Wednesday 4th November.

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FIFTH SUNDAY BEFORE ADVENT – 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 EUCHARIST– said in the Nave - Preacher: The Revd S. E. Doogan, LL.B., B.Th., LL.M., Prebendary of Wicklow. 15.15 EVENING PRAYER – said in the Lady Chapel. EVENING PRAYER at 17.30 on Monday said in the Nave. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. EVENING PRAYER ONLINE at 17.30 on Wednesday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visit https://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at: https://dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like? You are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/