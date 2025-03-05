Unvetted staff and overcrowding in asylum seeker accommodation, report finds

IPAS centres providing accommodation for those seeking international protection in Ireland were inspected by Hiqa

More than half of accommodation centres for asylum seekers that were inspected last year did not have effective governance systems in place, according to a report.

In addition, more than a third did not have policies or procedures to protect residents from harm while 35 per cent of staff across centres were not appropriately vetted by gardaí.

The figures come under a major overview report from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) following a year’s worth of monitoring and inspection of International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) centres.

IPAS centres, formerly known as direct provision centres, provide accommodation for people seeking international protection in Ireland.

READ MORE

Hiqa, which conducted 60 inspections across 51 centres during last year, found that many providers ensured they were providing a safe service that was of a good standard.

However, the agency said there is “considerable room for improvement” in governance, risk management, safeguarding and protection.

As a result of a call for “urgent action” following its inspections, it said it is now assured that the identified staff members without vetting had now received it.

Hiqa’s report also highlights overcrowding in the system, where limited access to housing in the community is reducing the availability of beds.

The report outlines that 41 per cent of residents living in accommodation centres inspected by Hiqa had received refugee status or had valid permission to remain in Ireland but continued to live in accommodation centres because of a lack of alternatives.

Hiqa met 867 adults and 302 children and young people over the course of the inspections last year.

It found that 57 per cent of service providers inspected were found to be delivering safe, high-quality services in line with national standards.

However, 56 per cent of inspected centres did not have effective governance and management arrangements in place and had poor, or no, reporting systems.

This meant these service providers were less likely to know how their staff were performing and did not have a good sense of risk.

Just under 75 per cent of service providers had limited or no systems in place to identify or monitor risk in their centres.

Meanwhile, 37 per cent of centres inspected by Hiqa did not have policies and procedures in place to protect residents from experiencing harm.

Bronagh Gibson, who leads Hiqa’s monitoring of the centres, said the current system of international protection accommodation is “not adequately resourced to meet demand”.

She said this has had “a notable impact on the quality” of accommodation and services provided to some people seeking protection in Ireland.

Ms Gibson added: “Many providers must place a greater focus on recognising and managing risks and putting effective safeguarding and protection procedures in place to ensure safe and person-centred services.” – PA