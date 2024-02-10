Tell us your story: Have you had problems finding childcare?

Childcare providers have cited concerns about the cost of purchasing and kitting out vacant units among the reasons why they are being left empty. Photograph: iStock

Are you a parent of young children who has had problems finding or affording high quality childcare?

We’d like to hear from you about your experience. What are the problems you face in getting and affording a childcare place. And how is the quality once you are in? What issues do you experience? And what would you like to see done about it?

One mother in west Dublin has told The Irish Times how she has struggled to find a creche close to home despite there being a vacant purpose-built creche unit in her housing estate.

Childcare providers have cited concerns about the cost of purchasing and kitting out vacant units among the reasons why they are being left empty.

In some instances, the delivery of creche units are put off until later phases of a housing development. There are also cases where developers have sought planning permission to change childcare units to housing.

Chronic shortage of places is another problem with almost half of childcare service report they have waiting lists.

This is just one of many issues explored in this piece on childcare by Cormac McQuinn.

We’d really like to hear about your experiences on the ground. Please use the form below. You can keep your answers short. You can remain anonymous if you wish but please include a name and phone number for one of our journalists to follow up and verify your identity.

We will compile a selection of answers for a follow-up piece on the topic.

Thank you for you time.