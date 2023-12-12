Total of 147 asylum seekers left without accommodation after arriving into State this month

Citywest in west Dublin has previously been used to accommodate asylum seekers. Photograph: Jade Wilson/The Irish Times

A total of 147 asylum seekers who have arrived into Ireland this month have been left without accommodation due to the shortage of places for people seeking international protection.

Since December 3rd, the State has not been able to provide accommodation to all single men who have come to Ireland to seek asylum.

A total of 166 people were unable to be accommodated, at least initially, over the period according to the latest figures from the Department of Integration.

Nineteen were subsequently offered accommodation which means 147 remained without accommodation according to figures published on Tuesday.

People who are not being offered accommodation are being given an increased weekly payment of €113.80 and being referred to drop-in centres run by two homelessness charities.

The State is providing accommodation for around 100,000 people, including some 75,000 people from Ukraine and more than 25,800 asylum seekers from elsewhere.

The Department of Integration said: “Despite intensive efforts to source emergency accommodation, the Department is currently not in a position to provide accommodation to all international protection applicants (IPAs) due to the severe shortage. All male IPAs who present to the International Protection Office (IPO) during this period are assessed by IPAS [International Protection Accommodation Service] and HSE staff for significant vulnerabilities and health issues, and prioritised for accommodation as necessary.”