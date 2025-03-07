Significant support for proposed tax breaks for developers, MyHome survey finds

A MyHome survey says aspiring homebuyers believe the Government needs to do more to boost housing supply. Photograph: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

There is significant support for proposed tax breaks for developers among people searching for a home on a leading property website.

A sentiment survey by MyHome.ie, a property website owned by The Irish Times, took the views of 1,813 people using the site in February and March 2025.

Those who responded to the survey were largely made up of people looking to buy (74 per cent), while the remainder were monitoring the market or using it for other purposes (26 per cent).

Half of the respondents to the survey said they believed tax breaks for developers were needed to boost rental supply, while 39 per cent believed they were needed to stimulate housing supply.

The Irish Times reported in February that the Government was considering new tax breaks for developers to stimulate private sector investment in housing. While the return of Celtic Tiger-type tax breaks has been opposed by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, it appears more focused measures are still being considered.

Some two-thirds of the respondents said private sector investment was needed to help deliver the number of homes needed.

In terms of policy measures 46 per cent believe rent pressure zones need to be abolished, and 88 per cent do not believe enough is being done to use vacant properties to boost housing supply.

The vast majority, some 76 per cent, were worried about the state of the property market in general, while even more (86 per cent) believe the Government could do more to help.

The rising cost of living is also having an impact on potential buyers and those looking to renovate, with 45 per cent having postponed a home purchase due to cost concerns, and 56 per cent having postponed a renovation for the same reason.

Most people who responded to the survey do not see an end in sight to the rising costs. Some 63 per cent expect property prices to continue to rise over the next year. This compares with 53 per cent when the same question was asked in a MyHome.ie sentiment survey last May.

MyHome.ie managing director Joanne Geary said the significant support for developer tax breaks, as well as the abolition of rent pressure zones, underscored just how pressing the housing supply issue is for the Government.

“It appears that we are getting to the stage where people are less worried about how the crisis is solved as long as we see progress,” she said.