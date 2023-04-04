Tenants facing eviction issued with advice by South Dublin County Council

With large numbers expected to turn to local authorities for help, South Dublin County Council says its first response will be to support households to try and prevent homelessness. File photograph: Christopher Furlong

A Dublin local authority has assured private renters facing eviction that emergency accommodation will be a last resort as it prepares to deal with appeals for help.

South Dublin County Council (SDCC), one of four in the county, said anyone who had received a notice of termination and who had no alternative accommodation could contact them to assess their options.

The guidance, issued on Tuesday, comes as thousands of eviction notices have gone live following the end of the eviction ban at the weekend.

With large numbers expected to turn to local authorities for help, SDCC said its first response would be to support households to try and prevent homelessness.

Those in private rentals who are not eligible for social housing may be assisted via the Cost-Rental Tenant-in-Situ scheme, under which the Housing Agency can purchase the property and rent it back to the tenant.

Local authorities will undertake an initial assessment of the tenant’s circumstances and refer details to the Housing Agency for consideration where the tenant is at risk of homelessness, the council said.

Where a tenant wishes to purchase their home themselves, SDCC pointed out that local authorities can advise and support on the Local Authority Home Loan scheme.

“We are aware that the Government is examining implementing a ‘right of first refusal’ for tenants to purchase their homes, as well as expanding the First Home shared equity scheme. SDCC will be able to provide more information on these when available,” it said.

“We would like to assure households that emergency accommodation will be a last resort only where no other appropriate alternative can be identified.”

It said tenants can also contact the Residential Tenancies Board, Threshold or other tenant support services for support and advice on their rights.

For those facing eviction who are eligible for social housing, SDCC said it would assess the availability of properties and also advise on the level of housing assistance payment (HAP) they may receive.

“In some cases, SDCC will assess if the property in which the tenant currently resides is suitable for acquisition if it is being offered for sale and the owner is interested in selling to the local authority,” it said.

In doing so, the council said it would take into account various factors including cost and value, the condition of the property, size and suitability for tenants.

SDCC’s statement comes as many tenants are attempting to navigate the housing shortage. The latest data from the RTB showed over 4,300 notices to quit were served to tenants in the final quarter of last year.

The majority of these were given by landlords intending to sell their property. While this will make homes available to buy on the open market, it leaves thousands of renters with no option but to find immediate alternatives.