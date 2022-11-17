No planning permission needed for two years on converting buildings to house Ukrainian refugees

Refugees at the Ukraine Crisis Centre Ireland eating Borsch, a Ukrainian home comfort soup. There are acute concerns in Government about the State’s capacity to house Ukrainian refugees. Photograph: Alan Betson

Planning permission will not be required to convert buildings to house refugees for the next two years due to “unprecedented numbers” seeking protection in Ireland, Minister of State for Housing Malcolm Noonan has told an Oireachtas housing committee.

Mr Noonan was briefing the committee on the proposed amendments to the planning and development regulations which would mean the conversion of a non-residential building by the State to house people seeking international protection, would be exempt from the requirement to obtain planning permission.

If approved by the Oireachtas next week, it was the intention the amendments would be signed into law “at the earliest possible date” Mr Noonan said.

The changes were needed to cope with the huge demand for accommodation faced since the outbreak of war in Ukraine, he said.

“It is quite clear that there are now unprecedented numbers of persons seeking refuge in Ireland, from both Ukraine and other countries, and the pressure to accommodate the 63,000 people that have arrived here since the start of the year – equating to a city with the population of Waterford – has led to significant difficulties in the provision of necessary accommodation, particularly for the international protection cohort,” Mr Noonan told the committee.

“This temporary change of use planning exemption will assist the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth and his Department in providing much needed accommodation for persons seeking international protection at a time where there is unprecedented demand for their services.”

The move would enable the use of a “wide list of buildings and structures to accommodate or support persons seeking international protection,” he said. However, the exemption would not apply to the use of protected structures if the conversion would “materially affect” the building.

The amendment will expire on December 31st 2024, with the use of the buildings to house refugees ending at this point, he said.

There was cross-party welcome on the committee for the amendment, but TDs sought assurances there would be clear and early communication with communities in advance of any building conversion. They also asked the exemption would not be extended without either using the normal planning process or seeking further resolution of the Oireachtas.

“If there is a need to extend, it would have to be passed by the Houses of the Oireachtas,” Mr Noonan said. “We are hearing loud and clear the points made in relation to communication and information and I think that’s really important. It is challenging to do well, but I think it’s important we do do it well and get the correct information out in a timely manner to communities.”

Between this year and next year the Government will spend €2 billion on supporting people from Ukraine coming to Ireland, the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney told an audience in the Washington.

Mr Coveney said Ireland had already spent nearly €70 million on equipment and supplies provided to the Ukrainian military “in an effort to try help them to defend themselves and their people”. He said Ireland provided non-lethal material such as body armour, helmets, uniforms, blankets, fuel and medicines.

“So far 63,000 Ukrainians have come to Ireland for refuge”, he said.

The Minister told an audience at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington that if proportionately a similar number had arrived in the United States it would have seen 3.5 million people from Ukraine arriving in six months.

He said 80 per cent of those coming to Ireland from Ukraine had required State-provided accommodation.

He said one in every four hotel rooms in the country were now taken and paid for by the State to accommodate Ukrainian families.

Mr Coveney said the State had committed a huge amount of resources to support Ukraine since the start of the war.

“Between this year and next we are planning the provision of about €2 billion in terms of the cost to support Ukrainians properly who come to Ireland in terms of their needs and supports.”

“These are not small commitments for a country like Ireland. We have gone from zero to one per cent of our population being Ukrainian in six months.”

Mr Coveney said Ireland was not neutral in relation to the Russian invasion and that the country was taking sides in supporting Ukraine.

“We believe we have a moral obligation to do so and I do not think we would be credible international partner if we did not,” he said.