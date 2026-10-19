When are open days taking place in Irish universities?

University College Cork (UCC)

When is UCC open day?

UCC’s open day was held on Saturday, October 10th, but it will hold a spring undergraduate open evening in 2027 (probably in March).

Registration details: If you would like to receive communications from UCC on planned events, you can submit your details at ucc.ie/en/study/undergrad/events/opendays

What to expect: A variety of talks, information stands and opportunities to speak to academic staff and students about studying at UCC.

Student life: There are more than 100 societies at UCC, including accounting and finance, the choral society and the chemical society. Sports include GAA, tennis and rowing.

Accommodation: UCC has full accommodation for the academic year across six complexes, ranging in location, size and price, but all close to the main campus. The applications are put through a lottery system, which opens for one month every year.

Website: ucc.ie/en/

University College Dublin (UCD)

When is UCD open day?

UCD’s open day will take place on Saturday, November 14th.

Registration details: You can register at ucd.ie/myucd/visiting-ucd/events/ucd-open-day

What to expect: Attend talks and information sessions across various subject areas; take a tour of the campus; meet current UCD students and academic staff.

Student life: Sports clubs include sailing, football and rugby. Societies include the engineering society, drama society and music society.

Accommodation: There are several on-campus accommodation options with on-site laundry facilities, outdoor bicycle storage and a gym.

Website: ucd.ie

Trinity College Dublin

When is Trinity College open day?

Trinity College’s open day is on Saturday, November 21st.

Registration details: Register your interest at tcd.ie/openday

What to expect: Attend course talks, take a campus tour and meet current professors and students.

Student life: Trinity College has more than 120 societies, such as The Women’s Network, Trinity Orchestra and Hispanic society. Clubs include netball, ultimate frisbee and American football.

Accommodation: First-year undergraduate students can apply for Trinity Hall in Dublin 6, while Trinity also has partnerships with the private student accommodation complexes Kavanagh Court and Here! Cork Street.

Website: tcd.ie

University of Limerick (UL)

When is UL open day?

UL’s open days took place on Thursday, October 15th and Friday, October 16th. A further undergraduate open day will be held on Saturday, January 16th, 2027 for students who could not attend in October or who want a second look before making a decision.

Registration details: ul.ie/opendays

What to expect: Attend subject talks, library tours, faculty tours and student support stands. For anyone who may experience sensory overload or fatigue, a dedicated quiet space will be located in the Glucksman Library, Room GLO 38.

Student life: Societies range from aeronautical society to games development, and fashion to writing. Clubs include hockey, pool and powerlifting.

Accommodation: For incoming CAO first-year students, a lottery system is in place for UL Accommodation. Applicants who live more than 60km from UL will be prioritised.

Website: ul.ie

Maynooth University

When is open day?

Maynooth University will hold open days on Friday, November 20th and Saturday, November 21st.

Registration details: You can register at campaigns.maynoothuniversity.ie/ugopenday

What to expect: Meet students and staff in person to learn more about studying at Maynooth, take a tour of the campus and attend talks to find out more about courses that interest you.

Student life: Students can join societies such as the history society, investors society, trad music society, darts and judo.

Accommodation: Maynooth University offers just under 1,200 rooms arranged into apartments on-campus. 50 per cent of these rooms are allocated to new first-year undergraduate students.

Website: maynoothuniversity.ie

University of Galway (UG)

When is UG open day?

The open days at the UG took place on October 2nd and 3rd. The Spring Open Day is on March 13th, 2027.

Registration details: You can register at universityofgalway.ie/opendays

What to expect: Campus tours, faculty tours and student life talks as well as course-specific talks, information on access routes and exhibition stands.

Student life: There are more than 50 clubs and 110 societies to choose from, including botany, musical, astronomy, cycling and athletics.

Accommodation: UG has three student residences on the university campus – Corrib Village, Goldcrest Village and Dunlin Village – providing for almost 1,900 students a year.

Website: universityofgalway.ie

Dublin City University (DCU)

When is DCU open day?

DCU will hold an open day on its Glasnevin Campus on Friday, November 13th from 10am-3pm.

On Saturday, November 14th, an open day will be held on both the Glasnevin Campus and St Patrick’s Campus from 10am-2pm.

Registration details: dcu.ie/openday

What to expect: Speak to current students, faculty staff and support units about DCU’s courses and services. Explore the campus and learn about the clubs and societies on offer for students.

Student life: Get involved in a range of clubs and societies such as cooking, creative writing, football and hockey.

Accommodation: Incoming first-year students are allocated rooms on the St Patrick’s Campus, in O’Donnell House on the All Hallows Campus and in Larkfield Apartments on the Glasnevin Campus.

Website: https://www.dcu.ie/

[ Advice for first years: ‘You don’t find yourself at university, you kind of create yourself there’Opens in new window ]

Royal College of Surgeons (RCSI)

When is RCSI open day?

RCSI will hold an open day on Friday, January 8th, 2027.

Registration details: You can register at rcsi.com/dublin/undergraduate/meet-rcsi

What to expect: Attendees can explore RCSI’s facilities, meet student ambassadors and receive information about access routes, the HPAT exam, the application process and scholarships.

Accommodation: A popular student residence is Mercer Court, encompassing Mercer Court Apartments and Millin House Student Residence, located a two-minute walk from the RCSI Library and main university.

Website: rcsi.com/dublin

Prospective students are advised to check with individual universities and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) for further updates and information on open days. The CAO application booklet is available to download from CAO.ie