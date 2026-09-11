Planning the first steps in your career and top tips for job hunting

Our time, energy, money, family, life – work and careers govern so much of what we do. Going to bed on Sunday night with dread in the pit of your stomach is no way to live. But although many of us would rather live off lottery winnings than go to work, it’s not a realistic prospect.

So how can you take control of your career from the outset and make sure you are working to live, not living to work?

John Widger, work placement coordinator at South East Technological University (SETU), says the first year after graduation isn’t necessarily about finding your ideal job – it’s about getting into a position that offers real experience.

“The key thing to focus on is getting up and running in a position that you are interested in and qualified for now,” he says. “Once you’re in a role, aim to build a reputation as someone who is reliable, eager and willing to take on new challenges.”

Technical knowledge may help you to secure an interview and get the job, but Widger says it is ultimately qualities such as communication, teamwork, adaptability, professionalism and a positive, proactive approach that open the door to progression and new opportunities.

Whereas our grandparents may have had the same job for life, few – if any – people today expect even the same career for life.

“Most people only discover what they enjoy by trying different roles,” Widger says. “A graduate might begin in accounting, discover they enjoy advising clients more than preparing accounts, move into consultancy and eventually become a university lecturer.

John Widger, work placement coordinator at SETU

“Careers evolve as people learn more about themselves through experience – and life tends to present opportunities to people who have a positive attitude and are open to learning new things.

“Students who develop the most exciting and satisfying careers aren’t necessarily the ones with the highest grades; they’re the self-aware people who consistently built experience and looked for opportunities to grow.”

Self-awareness really is key here, says Christiane Brennan, careers adviser at TU Dublin. “With career planning, the first step is understanding yourself – What do I want? Where would I like to go? – as opposed to looking externally.”

Knowing your skills is crucial, and Widger says there is a simple exercise for identifying where there are gaps.

“A practical way to do this is to look at current job advertisements for the role you’d like to move into next, regardless of company, salary or location. Ask yourself one simple question: ‘What would stop me from getting this job today?’ As you review multiple job descriptions, patterns quickly emerge. You will begin to notice the same skills, qualifications and competencies appearing repeatedly. Inevitably, you will identify gaps between what employers are asking and what you currently have.”

From there, he says, gaps can often be closed through everyday work – volunteering for a project, taking on a presentation, or supervising others – rather than formal study alone.

Widger points to the importance of networking in career planning. “Many graduates hear the word ‘networking’ and immediately imagine awkward conversations at formal business events,” he says.

“In reality, networking is simply about building genuine professional relationships with people who can share advice, insights and opportunities throughout your career. And it is a two-way street: the strongest relationships are built on mutual respect and a willingness to help others, not simply on asking for favours when you need them.

“Networking often opens doors to opportunities that aren’t widely advertised. In Ireland, many jobs are filled through referrals, recommendations or word of mouth before they’re ever posted online. Knowing people in your industry won’t guarantee you a job, but it may help you hear about opportunities earlier and make a positive first impression.”

Yvonne McLoughlin, head of DCU's careers service

Yvonne McLoughlin, head of the careers service at DCU, sees networking as increasingly essential, precisely because of how easy it now is to produce a polished CV. “Utilise uni alumni networks, connect with alumni through LinkedIn, meet with someone in the area you are interested in, how they got into the area, what they like and dislike, tips on the CV – get insider knowledge for potential areas you are interested in, while also developing your network.”

Brennan recommends that graduates keep in touch with professionals in their area who may be a few steps ahead. “Build up a network or mentor who can keep you informed of the sector, what is happening, and [if there is] additional education that would help you,” she says.

But what sort of sector should graduates be building this network in?Should it be safe and practical or should you follow your passion and become a circus performer?

Widger says that, ideally, you’d look for an area where there’s some overlap between joy and practicality. “Ask yourself: Can I build a career around something I enjoy while also developing skills that employers are actively seeking? Remember that your first job does not define your entire career, and it should be viewed as the first step in building experience, confidence and a professional reputation.”

Much of these concerns come back to getting a balance between life and work, and Brennan says this generation of graduates is well clued in.

Christiane Brennan, career coach at TU Dublin

“If that’s an important value for someone, they have to take it into consideration,” she says. “There will be professions with ridiculous hours, but a lot of people understand that they want to work nine to five, or thereabouts, and that’s it.”

Widger says consistently working excessive hours at the expense of your health, relationships or wellbeing is rarely sustainable, with good employers recognising that happy, healthy employees are far more productive.

With work-life balance in mind, Widger points out that many graduates ask: should I prioritise salary, progression, learning or work-life balance?

“There isn’t a single right answer, as the best choice depends on your personal circumstances, career ambitions and stage of life. In the real world, salary cannot be ignored.

“Graduates need to earn enough to live comfortably and manage rising costs, particularly in Ireland, where housing and cost-of-living expenses can be a significant challenge. Try to think strategically, however, as a role that pays slightly less but offers excellent training, mentoring and opportunities for advancement may prove to be the better investment in the long run.”

Both Widger and Brennan caution against trying to map out an entire career in advance. Widger recommends splitting a career plan into short-, medium- and long-term sections, with short-term goals for the first year, reviewed quarterly, and the wider plan reviewed at least annually.

Brennan is more sceptical of long-range planning altogether, pointing to how much can shift outside anyone’s control.

“I do think it is hard to have a 10-year plan because things like Covid, AI and wars can happen. Be as prepared as you can, keep chatting with people, networking in industries you are thinking about, do projects and courses you think can help.”

What if, two or three years in, you hate your job?

“I would tell you to go,” Brennan says. “It is well worth talking to a career professional then, to talk about directions you can go into. So be more informed, [rather than] making sudden rash moves.”

All of this can be a lot to take in. Ultimately, however, you don’t need to get it right immediately. It is a lifelong process, and the keys are staying self-aware, keeping your network active, regularly reviewing your direction and recognising when something isn’t working.

“You don’t have to be stuck,” says Brennan. “People can change.”

John Widger’s top tips for job hunting