Secondary schools to get extra funding to aid roll-out of controversial Leaving Cert reforms

Dedicated funding for Leaving Cert chemistry and physics will rise from €13 per student to €25 per student, according to a Department of Education spokesperson.

Secondary schools will receive a multi-million euro package of funding for science equipment and laboratories to support the roll-out of controversial Leaving Cert reforms from September.

The development comes as second-level teachers are being balloted by unions over whether to back a support package for senior cycle changes or vote for industrial action. The latter option could lead to disruption of schools in the autumn.

The reforms will see students awarded a minimum of 40 per cent for project work or practicals across all subjects. The move is aimed at broadening assessment and easing pressure on students.

Teaching unions’ annual conferences at Easter heard concerns that laboratories were ill-equipped for the volume of new research projects for physics, chemistry and biology. It was also stated that the changes would benefit affluent schools with access to more resources.

In a statement, a Department of Education spokeswoman said dedicated science funding for students taking Leaving Cert physics and chemistry will rise from the current rate of €13 per student to €25 per student.

From the next academic year, schools will also receive this grant for students enrolled in the subjects of biology and agricultural science.

This will see approximately €3 million invested in science subjects as part of senior cycle redevelopment.

An additional €5 million will also be allocated this year for the modernisation of equipment in school science labs.

A spokeswoman for the Department said this means that in the year from December 2024, almost €20 million will be invested in science subjects and laboratories.

This figure includes funding of between €13,000 and €24,200 for individual schools, based on the number of students studying science subjects.

In the coming days, teaching unions will complete their ballot of members over a wider support package for the roll-out of Leaving Cert reforms.

The package clarifies that pay increases of up to 5 per cent, due under the public sector pay deal, are contingent on co-operating with senior cycle reforms.

It also offers pledges of flexibility in relation to so-called Croke Park hours and a shorter qualifying period for teachers to attain job permanency by way of a contract of indefinite duration.

In the event that the package is rejected and there is support for industrial action, the possibility of strikes will loom in the autumn.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI), which has recommended that members back the support package, is due to announce the outcome of its ballot on Friday evening.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI), which has not issued a recommendation to members, is expected to announce the outcome of its ballot next week.

Minister for Education Helen McEntee has said the reforms are “in the best interest of students”.

Speaking recently, she said: “It will help to reduce the pressure faced by students, while recognising a broader range of skills and ensuring that students have the skills necessary to thrive and succeed in a rapidly changing world.”

A spokeswoman said Ms McEntee was “committed to ensuring that students and teachers have the necessary resources to ensure that all students can benefit from senior cycle redevelopment”.

Both the TUI and ASTI’s annual conferences heard criticism of the planned changes, especially from science teachers, who are argue that the changes will threaten standards and undermine academic integrity.

Many said the cheating threat posed by AI tools such as ChatGPT meant teachers would struggle to authenticate their students’ work.