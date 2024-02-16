Student Hub: No, it’s not the economy, stupid. Only one issue matters now

An endangered North Atlantic right whale entangled in fishing rope being sighted with a newborn calf off Georgia. Photograph: Georgia Department of Natural Resources via AP

Hello and welcome to this week’s Student Hub email digest. In this edition, Diarmaid Ferriter writes on the issue of the day; We have an article about a postgraduate student protest over pay; We cover Bernie Sanders’ visit to Dublin; We report how students are pawns in accommodation providers’ business models; A senior Muslim cleric lost consciousness after an suspected hate-based attack in Dublin; Cillian Murphy’s new Magdalene laundries film; Shauna Bowers tries her hand ar driving a bus for a day; Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly and more.

No, it’s not the economy, stupid. Only one issue matters now: It is now 35 years since Roger Garland was elected the first Green Party TD. It was the third time Garland had run in the Dublin South constituency and he had learned the lesson about the importance of transfers, which he sought and received from all parties.

Postgraduate researchers protest over pay: ‘People are skipping meals in order to do research here’: Postgraduate researchers staged protests at a number of universities on Wednesday as part of an ongoing campaign for improved pay and conditions along with recognition as workers rather than students.

Students are pawns in accommodation providers’ business models: Top Irish accommodation groups are gaming students. Aparto and Yugo offer 4,500 bed spaces across 16 locations in Dublin and Cork to students, whose college year generally runs for about 40 weeks. But from September, those students will be obliged to sign up to 51-week leases.

Protesters heckle US senator Bernie Sanders during UCD event: Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted an event in UCD featuring the former US presidential candidate and long-time senator Bernie Sanders.

Sarah McInerney’s lethally loaded question leaves her guest flummoxed for an answer: One of the most important skills for any current affairs broadcaster is the ability to ask tough questions that get to the core of an issue, no matter how uncomfortable the answer might be. So kudos to Sarah McInerney for the uncompromisingly inquisitorial tone she brings to the vexed subject of migration on Drivetime (RTÉ Radio 1, weekdays).

Senior Muslim cleric says he was targeted in pre-planned hate crime attack: Gardaí and paramedics were called to the scene of a suspected hate-based attack in west Dublin on Thursday when a senior Muslim cleric was subjected to an assault during which he lost consciousness.

Cillian Murphy’s Magdalene laundries film grips audience at Berlin festival: The mood in the Berlin cinema was as heavy as several sacks of Cillian Murphy’s character’s best coal when the credits rolled on Small Things Like These, the actor’s new film which celebrated its world premiere at the Berlin film festival on Thursday.

Bus driver for a day: The wheels on the bus are going round and round, and suddenly I realise I am in charge of steering this thing. To my right is a row of parked buses. To the left, cars. Well, at least there’s nothing important or expensive in the vicinity if anything goes awry.

What did Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly talk about on the way to John Bruton’s funeral? Nothing encapsulated the momentousness of what is afoot on this island as vividly as a road trip two women shared last weekend. It was the day of the former Taoiseach John Bruton’s State funeral where the presence of Stormont’s most senior unionist politician engraved a welcome footnote in Irish history.