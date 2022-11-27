The lack of social housing and the Government’s over-reliance on rent supports has created a powder keg of a rental market.Photograph: iStock

Welcome to the Student Hub email digest. The stories featured in this week’s edition include a look at Ireland’s housing crisis and the two trends that drive it. We report on claims by a former pupil at Rockwell College that he was raped by a priest in the college church, we also report on the court case that found a former British soldier guilty of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie at a County Tyrone checkpoint 30 years ago, and we look at foods we once loved but had almost forgotten.

It’s depressing that two big trends driving Ireland’s housing crisis continue unabated: Eoin Burke-Kennedy writes that the most depressing thing about Ireland’s housing crisis is that the two core trends that drive it – prohibitive prices and chronic undersupply – are continuing, almost unabated.

Former Rockwell College pupil claims he was raped by a priest in the college church: A former pupil at Rockwell College has claimed he was raped by a priest in the college church and spent his days in the college “under a cloud of fear”.

Ex-British soldier found guilty of Aidan McAnespie manslaughter at Co Tyrone checkpoint: A former soldier has been found guilty of killing a man at an army checkpoint in Northern Ireland more than 30 years ago.

Foods we loved but had almost forgotten: Stork, Princes Beef Paste and Fray Bentos pies: If you can’t read the words “Give ‘em a lift with Cookeen” or “For Mash get Smash” without the associated jingles playing in your head, you’ll probably be familiar with many of the items in the rather unusual shopping basket assembled here.

Israeli restricitions ‘cost Palestinian economy €50bn’: Israeli restrictions in the West Bank have cost the Palestinian economy $50 billion by blocking growth between 2000 and 2020, according to a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Housing policy incompetence has opened door to far-right: Woebegone wags used to joke during the 1980s emigration haemorrhage that a sign should be hung on the country asking the last person to leave Ireland to turn off the lights.

Eight glasses of water a day is too much for most people, study suggests: A recommendation to drink eight glasses of water a day is likely to be excessive for most people, according to scientists.