Work on €2m makeover of Dublin’s Talbot Street to start next week

Talbot Street in Dublin’s north inner city is getting a €2m makeover, starting next week.

Dublin City Council wants to make Talbot Street a more “thriving, attractive and safe cityscape” following ongoing antisocial behaviour and serious assaults in the area.

The additional €2m in funding was agreed last Friday by senior Dublin City Council officials. The council plans to carry out a number of “positive interventions” in the coming months, including improvements to footpaths and carriageways, upgrading of public lighting and greening in “key city centre locations”, a leaflet given to councillors says.

Works are to begin next Monday, lasting 20 weeks, with the initial focus on “the renewing of footpaths and carriageways”, the leaflet details.

The first phase of the improvement works to Talbot Street will include new footpaths, new and additional lighting, and improved greening along the street.

Business owners on the street have spoken out about under-resourced policing in the area.

American tourist Stephen Termini (57), from Buffalo, New York, suffered serious injuries after being attacked on Talbot Street in July of last year and was hospitalised for several weeks.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris did a public walkaround in the aftermath of the attack, in a bid to reassure the public the street and inner city were safe.

Christy Burke, a former lord mayor of Dublin and outgoing north inner city Independent councillor, has spoken several times over chronic antisocial behaviour along Talbot Street and O’Connell Street.

“This news is much needed and the money being allocated will be a benefit to all. However, the council should consider introducing a dedicated group of city stewards stationed between Talbot, Henry and O’Connell streets to prevent crime.”

Traffic management arrangements will be in place during the works, and pedestrian and local access for vehicles to businesses and residential properties will be maintained at all times.

“There may be some disruption during this period,” the council said, and it asked local businesses and property owners to support and engage with it during the “important works”.

The council also hopes businesses will “play their part in terms of the long-term presentation of your buildings and the upkeep of the exterior of premises after we upgrade the streetscape”.

There will be a phone line for queries related to the works, but before this if businesses have any queries they are asked to contact the council on 01-222-2248 or email central@dublinicty.ie.