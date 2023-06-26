Fianna Fáil councillor Daithí de Róiste elected Lord Mayor of Dublin

New Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste of Fianna Fáil has been a councillor for over a decade despite being only 35.

Ballyfermot Fianna Fáil councillor Daithí de Róiste has been elected the 355th Lord Mayor of Dublin, by the unanimous agreement of councillors, succeeding the Green Party’s Caroline Conroy.

Despite his relative youth at 35, Mr de Róiste has been a councillor for almost a decade having been first elected in 2014, and has served as the chairman of the council’s Joint Policing Committee, one of the most high profile committee posts.

In this role he took a strong line during the pandemic on violent anti-lockdown groups asking “where is people’s esprit de corps, that sense of looking out for other people in society?” He last year condemned attacks on Gardaí in Ballyfermot and criticised the downgrading of the local Garda station.

An outspoken and independent-minded politician he has not always towed the party line and recently supported a Sinn Féin council motion to extend the ban on evictions, in the face of the Government decision to lift the ban last April, saying at the time he wanted to be able to “look my friends and family in the eye”.

Early in his political career he took umbrage at his party’s gender quota policy in 2015 which meant he could not go forward for selection as a Dáil candidate in the Dublin South Central constituency.

He described the Fianna Fáil diktat as “disgusting, degrading and deplorable”, as well as “antidemocratic”.

“My candidacy, however unlikely, could have shown young people in my area in a small way that the norm should not be robbing cars or hanging around on street corners. That it doesn’t have to be falling in with the wrong crowd and getting involved in drugs,” he said at the time.

Mr de Róiste has from a young age been actively involved in his community, leading young first aid groups, supporting Irish language youth clubs and GAA clubs, serving on the board of a local primary school, and campaigning on local issues such as suicide prevention. He is the honorary President of Ballyfermot United.

He graduated with a degree in History from University College Dublin and a Masters in Public Affairs from DIT (TUD). He has worked in marketing and communications for over a decade in Bord na Móna, Permanent TSB and US healthcare group, UPMC.

Mr de Róiste, who was joined in the council chamber by his wife Amy, father Michael, grandmother Kathleen, and other family members, said he was “humbled and deeply grateful to be elected”.

He wanted his tenure to be marked by “kindness and inclusivity” he said. “Kindness is not passive; you can’t sit on your couch and be kind, it takes action.” Making Dublin a more inclusive and accessible city “is not just a goal, it is a responsibility”, he said.

“I believe as Lord Mayor I represent not a political party or an ideology but all Dubliners.”

Fellow Fianna Fáil councillor Clare O’Connor was elected the Deputy Lord Mayor.

Outgoing mayor Ms Conroy said her year in office had been the “best of times” but also “a testing time”.

She referenced the arrival of refugees in the city and the activities of “a small amount of people who did their best to stir up opposition” and perpetrated “several ugly incidents” on the city’s streets.

However, she said this was more than matched by the welcoming spirit shown by the majority of citizens. “I know this city will continue to be a welcoming place thanks to the solid efforts of civil society.”

She also referenced changing attitudes to climate change and biodiversity. “The greening of our city will involve a significant effort over the medium-term but we have made a start.”

Among the many highlights she mentioned were the visit of US president Joe Biden, her interactions with community and youth groups, the awarding of the Freedom of the City to Duncan Stewart and Greta Thunberg, as well as the removal of live animals from the Mansion House crib.