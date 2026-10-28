Woman dies in single-vehicle road crash in Co Tipperary

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a fatal traffic incident at Friar Street in Cashel shortly after 3pm on Wednesday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A woman has died following a road traffic crash in Co Tipperary on Wednesday.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the incident, which occurred at Friar Street in Cashel shortly after 3pm, to come forward.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No injuries to any other person have been reported.

It’s understood the woman lost control of the vehicle, mounted the footpath, and crashed into a shopfront.

The road is currently closed for technical examination by forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.