Minister for Justice’s intervention in hugging consent video is ‘unsettling’, ICCL says

A screengrab from the 'We Consent' video featuring grandparents hugging their grandchildren. Image: Dublin Rape Crisis Centre

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) has said Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan’s comments over a controversial hugging video were “unsettling”.

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC) has removed the consent video, which featured grandparents hugging their grandchildren, after widespread public criticism.

In the video, meant to highlight consent, a girl was visibly uncomfortable over receiving a hug from her grandparents.

A voiceover said: “Not everyone wants a hug. Even from the people who love them. Awkward? Maybe. Important? Absolutely.”

O’Callaghan issued a statement after the video generated controversy online.

He said the video “does not represent the views of the Government”.

“It was both inappropriate and demeaning to grandparents and has been removed by DRCC following my officials’ engagement with them.

“While it is vital to ensure that people understand the concept of consent when it comes to sexual relationships, this video did not advance that aim and in many ways was counterproductive.”

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In a statement, the ICCL said: “No doubt most people in Ireland will have a conversation with friends and families about their understanding of consent this week on foot of the We-Consent video shared by the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre and its subsequent removal, five weeks after it was first posted. That is a valuable conversation, whether or not people agree or disagree with the execution of the video in question.

“What is unsettling though is a Minister for Justice interfering with the work of a non-profit organisation, partly funded by the Department of Justice, and pressuring it to pull and delete a video that seeks to educate people about consent.”

It cited a report two years ago which found that State funding can create pressure on civil society organisations to limit their advocacy and campaigning.

“Episodes like this risk creating a pervasive chilling effect and self-censorship within civil society, a risk we outlined in our report. They also raise serious questions about Government or ministerial interference in the work of civil society,” the statement concluded.